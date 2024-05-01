Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions

Collaboration Helps Simplify Lab Operations and Improve Data Quality for Users.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

INDIANAPOLIS – (April 30, 2024) – Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, has entered a collaborative partnership with Watchmaker Genomics, an expert in genomics tools development for high-stringency clinical and translational applications. The partnership harnesses the value of each organization to deliver robust and reliable automated liquid handling solutions that enable labs to streamline operations and generate consistent results.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will co-develop methods for NGS library preparation leveraging Watchmaker’s portfolio of rapid and highly sensitive DNA and RNA solutions on the Biomek i7 Dual Hybrid Liquid Handler from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. The tip-based automated liquid handler offers a complete walkaway solution that is flexible and versatile, allowing a variety of sample sizes, reagent volumes, labware, device integrations, and supplemental steps to transform laboratory workflows.

“The genomics field requires innovative tools that address bottlenecks in both workflow and sensitivity while also delivering robust performance with highly challenging sample types,” said Kerri Stellato, Chief Commercial Officer at Watchmaker Genomics. “This collaboration will deliver solutions that check all of those boxes – ultimately saving users time and operational bandwidth while improving data quality.”

With the global NGS market projected to grow to nearly $27 billion by 20271, demand is expected to increase for solutions to provide critical assistance to NGS labs.

“As more labs around the world tap into next generation sequencing, we’re ready to help by delivering innovative solutions to reduce complexities and turnaround time while improving accuracy,” said Elsa Burgess, Vice President and General Manager of Biotech Workflow Solutions at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “This partnership fuels our mission to help labs of all sizes harness the benefits of automation to accelerate pioneering research discoveries, whether for NGS needs, sample management, drug discovery, functional screening, synthetic biology, or proteomics.”

One of the first outputs of this collaboration will be an RNA library preparation method that enables walkaway, automated processing of up to 96 libraries in under 8 hours. The method will use the Watchmaker RNA Library Prep Kit with Polaris Depletion and support clinically relevant samples, including formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, as well as input amounts as low as 1 ng.

1 Forecast from Markets and Markets, January 2023

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker's product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.watchmakergenomics.com or find us on LinkedIn.


Biomek Liquid Handlers are not intended or validated for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions.
Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo, and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

​​​​​​​

Posted in:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. (2024, May 01). Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240501/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-and-Watchmaker-Genomics-Collaborate-to-Deliver-NGS-Library-Preparation-Solutions.aspx.

  • MLA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions". News-Medical. 01 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240501/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-and-Watchmaker-Genomics-Collaborate-to-Deliver-NGS-Library-Preparation-Solutions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240501/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-and-Watchmaker-Genomics-Collaborate-to-Deliver-NGS-Library-Preparation-Solutions.aspx. (accessed May 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. 2024. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions. News-Medical, viewed 01 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240501/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-and-Watchmaker-Genomics-Collaborate-to-Deliver-NGS-Library-Preparation-Solutions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Allegra V-15R benchtop centrifuge launched by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences during diamond year celebration
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches next-generation Biolector XT Microbioreactor
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences expands customer access to experts, resources with 3D Digital Campus
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches QbD1200+ Total Organic Carbon Analyzer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces contest, products for centrifugation milestone
Beckman Coulter life sciences brightens flow cytometry with new SuperNova polymer dyes portfolio
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences debuts the future of simplified PCR cleanup and plasmid prep with the EMnetik system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Revolutionizes Nanoparticle Analysis, Enabling Characterization Down To 40 nm With Launch of CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer