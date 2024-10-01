Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Names Joe Fox President

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, and an Operating Company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), announces the appointment of Joe Fox as President of the company effective immediately.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Fox joins Beckman Coulter Life Sciences from SCIEX, also an Operating Company of Danaher Corporation, where he held positions of increasing responsibility over the past 13 years, most recently serving as President.

“Joe is a proven leader with a strong track record of successfully growing businesses and building diverse, inclusive and engaged teams in the life science and clinical industries,” said Greg Milosevich, Vice President and Group Executive of the Danaher Life Sciences Innovations Group. “He uniquely understands our strategy, culture of our Danaher Business System (DBS), and has a strong commitment to customer excellence. Joe will help Beckman Coulter Life Sciences continue to deliver meaningful innovation while developing and attracting top talent.”

“This is a pivotal time in the life sciences industry with many life-saving breakthroughs on the edge of discovery, all while many laboratories are navigating unique challenges,” said Fox. “At Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, our passion is solving customer problems. We will lead the way with customizable, sustainable solutions that accelerate and simplify complex workflows in service to our customers. Together, we’ll tackle global health challenges, revolutionize healthcare, and elevate patient care.”

Fox will lead a global team of more than 3,300 associates, driving product and service innovation to deliver workflow solutions in areas including Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling. He will also champion the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences commitment to sustainability which includes further integrating sustainability into operations, products, and packaging.

Prior to joining SCIEX, Fox held both technical and commercial roles with Bruker and Shimadzu. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has introduced several new solutions in 2024 to improve laboratory workflows, including the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer to revolutionize nanoparticle analysis, the QbD1200+ Total Organic Carbon Analyzer to accelerate pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical analysis, and the Biomek Echo One System for high-throughput genomic sample preparation. The company has also recently partnered with DLL Financial Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank, to make financing options more accessible.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 3,300 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.