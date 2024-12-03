Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System

High-Throughput Platform Reduces Manual Steps by up to 90%.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, and a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), launches the Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System, a revolutionary high-throughput microbioreactor platform for automated top clone screening.

The new Cydem VT System significantly reduces time to market for biologic drug discovery and monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics, by slashing manual laboratory steps in Cell Line Development up to 90% in a single experiment, and eliminating the need for many subsequent traditional screening steps.

By delivering early answers for cell growth and productivity in the cell line development process, the Cydem VT System provides labs with more reliable clones compared to traditional methods, along with better cultivation conditions that are closer to biomanufacturing production. The all-in-one high-throughput screening platform is ideal in cell line development of Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines producing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

“Our Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System offers an exciting revolution to expedite critical research therapies for illnesses, including autoimmune diseases and many types of cancer,” said Product Manager Dr. Sebastian Hofzumahaus. “We heard the concerns about selecting poor productivity clones and understood the critical need to develop an easy-to-use solution that confidently and consistently identifies the best clones. Through providing early answers and better cultivation conditions, we are able to ensure greater accuracy with fewer steps to reduce the risk of bad clones to help laboratories discover their next big breakthrough even faster and positively impact human health.”

The system combines multiple trusted Beckman Coulter Life Sciences technologies including microbioreactor, liquid handling, antibody titer and cell health (cell count & viability) measurements into one advanced platform that empowers lab managers with a more effective, higher-throughput method for top clone screening. It allows parallel pH-controlled, fed-batch cultivation and monitoring of up to 96 bioreactors with individual gassing.

Automated operations provide at least three days of walk-away time during an experiment. Online, non-invasive pH, dissolved oxygen (DO) and biomass measurements provide continuous control over critical cultivation parameters. On-deck determination of cell concentration, viability and titer concentration ensure informed selection of the top clones. Learn more about the Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System by clicking here.

