Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Releases Innovative Assay to Quantify Antibody Aggregation

INDIANAPOLIS – (June 4, 2024) – Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, continues its mission to reduce workflow times and grueling manual steps with the launch of its new Valita Aggregation Pure assay. The plate-based 96-well screening tool offers rapid, high-throughput protein aggregation detection and quantification, providing robust aggregation data in as little as 15 minutes.

​​​​​​Traditional workflows in monoclonal antibody production require long wait times of up to six hours to determine protein aggregation levels. The new Valita Aggregation Pure assay from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences cuts through the clutter, delivering a rapid solution that is among the fastest and simplest aggregation detection tools on the market, and is compatible with high-performance microplate readers with fluorescence polarization functionality.

“Processing thousands of samples to generate a commercially viable cell line is a complex and tedious process that can slow laboratory workflows,” said Dr. Elisa Nent, Global Product Manager - Cell Health. “We continue to hear the critical need to rapidly measure antibody aggregation faster than traditional DLS/SLS and HPLC-SEC methods. Our innovation slashes manual steps, the need for additional reagents, and added expense – all in a fraction of the time. We’re confident this will allow laboratory staff to get results faster and focus their efforts on critical research goals.”

The new assay enhances the process development workflow by enabling detection and quantification of antibody aggregation at any stage of time. In less than 15 minutes, aggregation can be quantified by simply adding purified samples to the plate, incubating at room temperature, and measuring aggregation using a plate reader. Available as 96-well plates and validated with samples concentrated between 200-2,000 milligrams per liter, with a detection limit of 0.5% aggregation at 1,000 milligrams per liter, it enables rapid, high-throughput protein aggregation analysis. Learn more about the Valita Aggregation Pure Assay by clicking here.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.

