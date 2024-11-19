10x Genomics and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launch New Solution to Automate Single Cell Assay Workflows

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, today announced the commercial availability of a new solution to automate single cell gene expression workflows. The new offering, which includes an automation-friendly library preparation kit from 10x Genomics and an optimized method from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, is designed to enable greater throughput and reduce hands-on time for large-scale single cell gene expression studies.

Single cell technologies are enabling researchers in a variety of fields to unlock the complexities of biology and drive groundbreaking scientific discoveries. As this research scales to large studies and more samples, automation of manual processes like library preparation becomes essential to achieve greater throughput.

This new optimized workflow follows Chromium GEM-X Universal 3’ and 5’ cell partitioning and barcoding steps to enable high-throughput gene expression library preparation on the Biomek i7 Hybrid Workstation from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. This solution delivers a streamlined and simplified workflow for labs handling large volumes of single cell samples at one time and frees up nearly 7.5 hours of hands-on time with up to 96 samples per run, while maintaining identical performance to manual workflows.

“As researchers continue to scale their single cell work, they’re looking for ways to streamline workflows with greater speed, accuracy and consistency,” said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer of 10x Genomics. “We’re excited about offering customers new automation solutions to accelerate their scientific discoveries.”

“Delivering sustainable and customizable solutions that expedite time to market is critical to advance research and enable breakthrough discoveries,” said Ewan Grant, Senior Director of the Biotech Workflow Solutions Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “This innovation provides customers with the high-throughput solution they’ve been asking for to accelerate answers in the growing single cell segment, while decreasing the potential for errors. This is a major step forward in reducing time and we look forward to seeing what customers are able to achieve.”

For more information or to get started with 10x Genomics’ new automation-friendly library preparation kit, please visit 10xgen.com/prep or Biomek i7 Hybrid Workstation.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences​​​​​​​

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.

