$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa

Award Advances Critical Work That Started in 2018.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, along with the Indiana University School of Medicine, have been awarded a prestigious grant from the National Cancer Institute totaling $2.5 million over a five-year period to increase critical leukemia and lymphoma testing access in Western Kenya.

Led by Indiana University School of Medicine’s Dr. Terry Vik, Project Director and Principal Investigator, collaborators include the AMPATH Reference Laboratory, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, University of Missouri, and the Burkitt’s Lymphoma Fund for Africa.

The grant will expand work underway since 2018 in Western Kenya to adapt flow cytometry methods for early detection of pediatric hematologic malignancies, including sample workflow processes and training of personnel. The team has partnered with the Burkitt’s Lymphoma Fund for Africa since beginning the initiative to greatly reduce the alarming prevalence of hematological malignancies, particularly in children, through expanding access to testing. If diagnosed early, most of these pediatric malignancies are curable.

Through the Kenya team’s tireless work to expand testing and education, leukemia and lymphoma mortality has improved by up to 50% since the partnership began, which has fueled demand for more testing.

“When we learned how severely deprived of critical resources Africa was in this workflow for something easily diagnosable and treatable, we knew we could make a positive impact,” said Tony Boova, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Principal Medical and Scientific Affairs. “We quickly established a collaboration that provided resources to increase testing through flow cytometry automation. Six years after the journey began, it is gratifying to contribute as an industry partner with Dr. Vik and the Indiana University School of Medicine and to know we will be able to ramp up efforts to save lives through increased testing in other African countries.”

"While survival rates and treatment options are strong, if you can't make a diagnosis, the child has no chance,” said Dr. Terry Vik at the Indiana University School of Medicine. “That's why we have focused on getting an accurate diagnosis as quickly as possible. What I witnessed in Kenya the last six years is that awareness of childhood cancer has increased remarkably. We've tripled the number diagnoses annually and improved survival by offering curative therapy in many of the common pediatric cancers we see. It is an honor to continue empowering these laboratories to expand their life-saving work."

Related Stories

The grant will enable healthcare providers in Western Kenya to increase staffing and supplies to bolster testing capacity and reduce turnaround time, leading to improved quality of life. The grant will also support clinical studies that compare early access screening with sub-classifications of leukemias and lymphomas using patient bone marrow aspirates and peripheral blood for a less invasive sampling method. The study supported by the RO1 NIH Grant will enroll 500 patients to participate and provide 3,000 flow cytometry assays.

The National Cancer Institute is part of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Institutes of Health.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.

​​​​​​​

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. (2025, January 22). $2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 22, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250122/2425-Million-Grant-Awarded-to-Indiana-University-School-of-Medicine-Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-to-Expand-Leukemia-and-Lymphoma-Testing-in-Africa.aspx.

  • MLA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa". News-Medical. 22 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250122/2425-Million-Grant-Awarded-to-Indiana-University-School-of-Medicine-Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-to-Expand-Leukemia-and-Lymphoma-Testing-in-Africa.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250122/2425-Million-Grant-Awarded-to-Indiana-University-School-of-Medicine-Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-to-Expand-Leukemia-and-Lymphoma-Testing-in-Africa.aspx. (accessed January 22, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. 2025. $2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa. News-Medical, viewed 22 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250122/2425-Million-Grant-Awarded-to-Indiana-University-School-of-Medicine-Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-to-Expand-Leukemia-and-Lymphoma-Testing-in-Africa.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces contest, products for centrifugation milestone
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Revolutionizes Nanoparticle Analysis, Enabling Characterization Down To 40 nm With Launch of CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Releases Innovative Assay to Quantify Antibody Aggregation
FDA Clears Beckman Coulter Life Sciences DxFLEX Flow Cytometer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches QbD1200+ Total Organic Carbon Analyzer
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Watchmaker Genomics Collaborate to Deliver NGS Library Preparation Solutions