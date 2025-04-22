Beckman Coulter Life Sciences transforms purification with the launch of the OptiMATE Gradient Maker

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company and a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, announces the launch of the OptiMATE Gradient Maker, a groundbreaking instrument designed to automate the process of density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGUC). The new system accelerates purification processes by up to 75% while improving consistency and reproducibility.

Current upstream workflows can take up to 3 days with time-consuming steps including stock preparation, mixing and dispensing, along with tube sealing and up to 48-hours for spinning. The OptiMATE Gradient Maker slashes that to as little as 6 hours with 4 simple steps from method creation, connecting consumables, method running, and spinning. The spin process alone shrinks from up to 48 hours to less than 5 hours by dispensing pre-formed linear gradients which dramatically reduces centrifuge run times.

This innovation offers a major breakthrough to expedite purification workflows,”

Shawn Sternisha, Global Commercial Product Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

“By automating the complex and time-consuming gradient preparation, we’re uniquely able to help laboratories dramatically reduce tedious, error-prone manual steps while improving the consistency and reproducibility of their results. This advancement not only drives efficiency, but also ensures high-quality outputs which are essential for a wide range of applications.”

The OptiMATE Gradient Maker, for research use only (RUO), is ideal for the purification of viral vectors such as adeno-associated virus (AAV). The system simplifies the process of preparing ultracentrifuge-ready tubes, allowing researchers to achieve high-purity results with minimal manual intervention. Its plug-and-play design makes it easy to integrate into existing lab setups without requiring extensive training, providing a user-friendly solution for busy research environments.

Intuitive software with a user-friendly design enables operators to be trained in a matter of hours versus weeks, all in a compact and space-saving benchtop design.

“The OptiMATE Gradient Maker is designed to meet the growing demand for faster, more consistent purification,” said Balasubramanian Venkatakrishnan, Senior Application Scientist. “By unleashing the benefits of automation to critical steps in gradient preparation, we’re enabling labs to obtain high-quality results more quickly and with less variability. This is a key benefit for researchers focused on high-throughput purification and those looking to improve efficiency in their workflows, empowering their next big discovery.”

The OptiMATE Gradient Maker will make its debut at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in booth 527 May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

