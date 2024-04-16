Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches QbD1200+ Total Organic Carbon Analyzer

New instrument offers simplified operation with low cost of ownership.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, makes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical analysis faster and simpler with more robust data in today’s launch of the QbD1200+ Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer. Offering simplified validation and reporting on encrypted data, it is designed to support 21 CFR Part 11 requirements and major global pharmacopeia regulations: USP, EP, JP, IP, KP.

“As pioneers in TOC analyzers, we are able to uniquely understand and respond to the evolving needs of customers,” said Product Manager Matthieu Chausseau. “With a relentless mission to simplify and accelerate workflows, we designed the intuitive QbD1200+ Laboratory TOC Analyzer to make measuring and analyzing total organic carbon simple, reproducible and intuitive, all with one reagent, creating a low total cost of ownership and peace of mind.”

The new analyzer features a digital non-dispersive infrared sensor (NDIR) with auto-correct drift to ensure long-term stability. It delivers reliable and reproducible results with control of the UV reactor temperature, dynamic endpoint detection and reduced sample-to-sample carryover.

To help minimize maintenance and simplify workflows, 7 different sensors enable automatic system checks each time the instrument is powered on and monitor the instrument continuously.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

An active directory allows encrypted data to be exported to a shared network directory to keep auditable information safe, secure, and paperless without the need for a PC.

The intuitive user interface along with the large color touchscreen facilitates daily operations, simplifying workflows and making it easy to use while reducing the need for intensive personnel training in laboratories.

The QbD1200+ Laboratory TOC Analyzer, for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical use only, launches at the 2024 INTERPHEX conference in New York City on April 17, 2024. Learn more about the instrument by clicking here.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows.

With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn.