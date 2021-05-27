Irregular sleep patterns in men can cause cognitive decline

Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction.

In a new article published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health research group studied a group of 477middle-aged and older men's attention and processing speed in relation to their sleep.

The participants from the Florey Adelaide Male Ageing Study undertook cognitive testing and a successful sleep study.

Less deep sleep and more light sleep is related to slower responseson cognitive functiontests. While obstructive sleep apnoea itself is notdirectlyrelated to cognitive functionin all menstudied, wedidnote thatin menaged 65 and older, more light sleep was related to worse attention and processing speed."

Jesse Parker, Study Leader Author, Flinders University

Senior author of the study, Flinders Associate Professor Andrew Vakulin, saysthe results suggest that day-to-day activities that rely on optimal attention and cognitive speed such as driving, physical activities and walking might be affected by the encroachment of poor sleep.

Medical Director of the research group, Professor Robert Adams, says decreasing deep sleep as people age is associated with cognition. This emphasises the importance of ongoing research looking at ways to stimulate deep sleep as a means of slowing cognitive decline with age.

Further longitudinal investigation is needed to connectpoor sleep and sleep apnoea with future changes in sleep patterns and cognitive decline as well as general microarchitectural changes in older people's sleep patterns.

Flinders University

Parker, J. L., et al. (2021) Sleep macroarchitecture but not obstructive sleep apnea is independently associated with cognitive function in only older men of a population-based cohort. Journal of Sleep Research. doi.org/10.1111/jsr.13370.

