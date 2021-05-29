New book brings the latest advances in gastroenterology and hepatology

Knowledge in medicine is a very dynamic process due to the continuing progress in this field. New developments influence research, but also the clinical practice. Hence the continuous need for improvement in the field in which we work is required.

Gastroenterology and hepatology, as part of internal medicine, are very dynamic fields of medicine, with numerous innovations, in the last 20-30 years at least. Starting with clinical medicine and continuing with endoscopy, interventional endoscopy or ultrasound and ending with precision medicine, with proteomics or metabolomics, the future of medicine seems to be here.

The book 'What is New in Gastroenterology and Hepatology' aims to bring to the readers' attention the latest advances in gastroenterology and hepatology. The book offers a variety of topics in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology, approached in a structured, clear and comprehensive fashion, but also with practical applications.

The invited authors are the best in this field, all members of a Society older than 60 years (Romanian Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology).

Topics such as eosinophilic esophagitis, bariatric surgery, Barrett esophagus, neuroendocrine tumors, inflammatory bowel diseases, intestinal microbiota, videocapsule endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, etc., in the field of gastroenterology, as well as liver elastography, alcoholic liver diseases and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, HBV and HCV chronic liver diseases, contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), etc. in the field of hepatology.

The hot topics of precision medicine, artificial intelligence, the "omics" cascade, telemedicine are also included in this book.

'What is New in Gastroenterology and Hepatology' is an informative reference for all medical researchers and healthcare professionals (gastroenterologists, hepatologists, internal medicine physicians, surgeons, oncologists) who wish to keep themselves up to speed on new advances in these medical subspecialties.