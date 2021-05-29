Researchers assess the prognostic value of cardiac troponin I in COVID-19 patients

Corona Virus Disease (COVID -19) patients primarily appear with respiratory issues and viral pneumonia. The patients may also present cardiovascular issues includes early signs of acute myocardial injury. The researchers from Sohag University, Egypt, found that cardiac troponin I (cTnI) can prove to be a gold-standard biomarker for necrosis and myocardial risk assessment in COVID-19 sufferers.

The researchers aimed to assess the prognostic value of cTnI in COVID-19 sufferers. The study included ninety-two COVID-19 patients admitted in the El Helal Hospital, Sohag, Egypt. The hospital, upon admission, did routine investigations including cTnI, chest Computed Tomography (CT), and Electrocardiogram (ECG).

Additionally, the patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) received echocardiography testing. The research found that the cTnI level was elevated in 30 patients admitted to the ICU, of whom 17 died. The researchers conclude that cardiac troponin I levels are a prognostic factor for ICU admission and mortality in COVID-19 patients.

Bentham Science Publishers

Ghaleb, A. A., et al. (2021) Prognostic Value of Troponin I in COVID-19 Patients. The Open Cardiovascular Medicine Journal. doi.org/10.2174/1874192402115010018.

