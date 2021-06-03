New campaign aims to drive innovative solutions in food systems

Worldwide, unsustainable farming practices are damaging both the global environment and the health and wellbeing of people everywhere. At the same time, climate change is making our food systems more fragile, while the global population continues to rapidly increase. Solving both of these challenges requires more sustainable approaches to producing, consuming, and disposing of food.

A new campaign under The 100 Questions Initiative, led by the Governance Lab (The GovLab) at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, in partnership with the Barilla Foundation, and the Center for European Policy Studies, aims to engage the wisdom of the crowd to drive innovative solutions. The Food Systems Sustainability domain seeks to identify the 10 most important questions that need to be answered to make food systems more sustainable.

Data will be integral to understanding where failures and vulnerabilities exist and what methods are needed to rectify them. Yet, the insights generated from data are only as good as the questions they seek to answer. Asking the right questions first is the key to smarter use of data for understanding current and future food systems.

The 100 Questions Initiative starts from the premise that to leverage data in a responsible and effective manner, data initiatives should be driven by demand, not supply. Working with a global cohort of experts, The 100 Questions seeks to map the most pressing and potentially impactful questions that data and data science can answer.

The launch coincides with a call for bilinguals--experts in both food sustainability and data science--to join a global cohort that will be used to collectively identify the top questions that can be answered through data collaboratives, a new form of public-private partnerships that harness data from different sectors for public good.

In order to design and implement sustainable food systems, we need to better understand what concrete issues to respond to and how to effectively respond to them. Data science can be of enormous help in this crucial endeavor for the future of our people, planet and prosperity."

Andrea Renda, Senior Research Fellow and Head of Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation & Digital Economy, Center for European Policy Studies

Related Stories

The 100 Questions Initiative approach is uniquely participatory, and engages with experts from all over the world, with various specializations in the food domain, to develop and curate the list of key questions.

"We must tackle agricultural and food-related challenges from an environmental, economic, and social perspective. By using this three-pronged approach, we can better support the health of our planet and the people living on it," said Anna Ruggerini, Operations Director at the Barilla Foundation. "The 100 Questions Initiative's participatory approach to demand-driven data initiatives will help us learn from all stakeholders and hear many different perspectives."

Once the top 10 questions on food systems sustainability are identified, the public will then be asked to vote on which of these questions should be prioritized and solved.

"We observe increasing uncertainty and anxiety around the future of our agriculture and food supply chains. However, we are also living in a digital age that has witnessed the proliferation of data assets and data science methods" adds Stefaan Verhulst, Co-Founder, and Chief Research and Development Officer of The GovLab. "By first identifying the most pressing questions in food systems sustainability, we can more efficiently and responsibly funnel our efforts into answering them."

Source:

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests Garcinia kola extract might suppress severe COVID-19 cytokine storms
Could higher carnitine levels in the blood protect against severe COVID-19?
How the decline in fish biodiversity is affecting human nutrition
Research reveals neural networks underlying imagination
UVA research sheds new light on why sleep increases risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy
Research looks at viral presence around hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Research suggests that Ginkgo biloba extract contains naturally occurring inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2
Plant-based food can reduce heart disease risk by 10% research shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify common epitopes across SARS-CoV-2 viral variants