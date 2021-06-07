ERS Genomics and genOway enter CRISPR/Cas9 agreement

Jun 7 2021

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and genOway, a leader in conceiving and developing genetically engineered preclinical research models, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting genOway past and future access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

“CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful in vivo genome engineering tool that has revolutionized many research areas. At ERS, we are committed to make this technology broadly available. We are very pleased to support genOway’s development with this license agreement,” said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics.

“This license from ERS will broaden our CRISPR IP portfolio, and widen our rodent models offering,” said Alexandre Fraichard, CEO of genOway. “This will ultimately enable us to pursue our mission of providing the scientific community with scientifically highly relevant preclinical models paired with guaranteed freedom to operate, in particular for commercial applications.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

