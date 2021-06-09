Denver-based start-up and ACC launch a home health monitoring platform

The American College of Cardiology and cliexa, a Denver-based start-up focused on remote patient monitoring, have collaborated through the ACC Innovation Program to launch a home health monitoring platform called cliexa-Pulse.

cliexa was a finalist in the digital-enabled device category at the Innovation Challenge during ACC's 2019 Annual Scientific Session and one of the first official technology collaborators in the ACC Innovation Program. Through the program, the College is working with digital health technology companies to co-create digital tools that seamlessly integrate with care delivery.

"cliexa-PULSE is a revolutionary app and platform that allows cardiovascular clinicians to gather information from their patients before and after visits to ensure well-being and help pivot care plans that are individually tailored to patient needs," says Andrew M. Freeman, MD, FACC, a member of the ACC Innovation Program-cliexa Work Group. "Using the cliexa platform allows for easy EMR integration along with the ability to capture chronic care codes resulting in efficient personalized care. Further, with the upcoming population health tool, I can follow my entire panel of patients and help those in need sooner."

As a virtual health solution, cliexa-PULSE is designed for clinicians to track symptoms, medications and daily activity for the management of atrial fibrillation (AFib), hypertension, heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions. Along with remote check-in, cliexa-Pulse offers remote patient monitoring tailored to any clinical workflow and provides bulletproof compliance, documentation support and MIPS reporting metrics.

With ACC's clinical guidance, cliexa focused on user experience, both from patient reporting and clinician population health perspectives, providing discrete data and reports real-time into the EMR systems.