Cherry picking 2D-barcoded sample tubes

Ziath has posted a new video that shows how its Mohawk semi-automated tube selector is a productive and versatile tool for cherry picking tubes from multiple racks.

Demonstration of cherry-picking tubes from multiple racks using the Mohawk. Image Credit: Ziath

In the new video - product manager Avash Anderson demonstrates how the Mohawk provides secure and accurate picking of individual 2D-barcoded tubes from 96-place SBS format racks - quickly and easily. Using Ziath's web based DP5 software - Avash also demonstrates how simple it is to load a picking list, retrieve the desired tubes and then verify them on a connected 2D tube reader.

Trying to extract a single tube from a rack can be difficult and doing so manually can lead to positional errors. By using software to control 96 individual solenoids, the Mohawk can lift one, two or up to sixteen individual tubes at a time, making it easy to remove them from the rack and place in a subsidiary rack or other tube device.

The pins to be selected can be set in a “Pick List” which can be generated from the onscreen graphical representation of the Mohawk deck or from an Excel spreadsheet. Able to operate with both thawed and frozen tubes the Mohawk can even generate pick lists including tubes that are contained in multiple racks.

Video Credit: Ziath