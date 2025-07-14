Most kids’ packaged foods in Australia are ultra-processed and energy-dense, study finds

New research uncovers just how much ultra-processed, high-energy food fills Australian supermarket shelves for children, raising alarms about kids’ diets and calling for tougher food rules.

Study: Energy Density and Level of Processing of Packaged Food and Beverages Intended for Consumption by Australian Children. Image Credit: mamaza / Shutterstock

In a recent article published in the journal Nutrients, researchers analyzed the energy density (ED) and food processing levels in packaged food and drink items that were marketed towards young children and launched in Australia in recent years.

They found that 56% of the products they surveyed were high in ED (≥12.552 kJ/g or kJ/mL) while 81% were ultra-processed foods (UPFs; NOVA G4), highlighting the urgent need to introduce stricter regulations for food marketed to children.

Background

Childhood obesity is a growing health issue in Australia, with one in four children (25.1%) affected (17% overweight and 8.1% obese). A poor diet, particularly high intake of ultra-processed and energy-dense foods, plays a significant role in this trend.

ED refers to the amount of energy (kilojoules) per gram or millilitre of food, and it is influenced mainly by fat (high ED) and water content (low ED). Foods with high ED are often less nutritious and linked to higher energy intake and weight gain.

UPFs, the most industrially processed category in the NOVA classification, often contain additives and modified ingredients to improve taste, appearance, and shelf life. These features can disrupt appetite regulation, leading to overeating and obesity in children. Despite this, children regularly consume large amounts of UPFs and high-ED foods.

About the Study

Baby food dominated the under-5 market (95% of products), and over half of these items (57%) were ultra-processed, including growing-up milks marketed as supplements.

This study was the first in Australia to assess the packaged food environment for children using both ED and NOVA classifications over a 10-year period.

By examining food products launched since the 2013 Australian Dietary Guidelines, researchers aimed to understand how food processing and energy density have shaped children's food supply. The findings could support the development of stronger food marketing regulations for children and promote healthier food environments.

The research team used an observational and descriptive design to analyse packaged foods and drinks marketed to Australian children up to 12 years old between 2013 and 2023. They sourced food data from Mintel GNPD, a global dataset that tracks new products in major Australian supermarkets.

The products were classified into 'Food' and 'Drink' categories and subcategories, and only those with age-related marketing claims for the target age groups were included.

Data collected included product names, ingredients, nutritional information, and energy values. Energy density (ED) was calculated in kJ/g or kJ/mL and classified as low (≤4.184), medium (>4.184 to <12.552), or high (≥12.552).

The level of processing was determined using the NOVA classification system: unprocessed/minimally processed (G1), processed culinary ingredients (G2), processed (G3), and ultra-processed foods (G4). Products with vague ingredient lists were conservatively classified into lower NOVA groups.

Duplicate products and those with missing nutritional data were excluded. Researchers then used descriptive statistics and chi-squared tests to compare ED between UPFs and less-processed foods.

Key Findings

Even supposedly 'light' foods like fruit snacks and flavoured yoghurts often fell into the ultra-processed category, challenging the idea that low energy density always means healthy.

Between 2013 and 2023, 1,770 packaged food and drink products targeted at Australian children were released, with most (63%) aimed at children aged between 5 and 12 years old. Baby foods dominated the products for children under 5, while bakery, snacks, and confectionery items made up the bulk of products for older children.

Over half (56%) of all products were classified as high in ED, with the highest EDs observed in categories like snacks, confectionery, and chocolate. In contrast, baby food had the lowest median ED.

Regarding processing level, 81% of all products were classified as UPFs, including 93% of those for children between 5 and 12 years old, and 59% for those under 5 years old. Most high-ED products were also UPFs.

Significant differences between ED and NOVA categories were found only among foods for children under 5 years old (p<0.001), with high-ED products being more common in the UPF category for this group.

No significant differences were found for children between 5 and 12, as most products were UPFs regardless of ED. Low-ED UPFs, often perceived as healthy, such as fruit snacks, flavoured yoghurts, baby cereals, and growing-up milks, were also common, raising concerns about their potential impact on children's energy intake and appetite regulation.

Conclusions

The study flags a specific regulatory gap: growing-up milks (GUMs) – ultra-processed, high in free sugars, and not recommended by health authorities – faced no marketing restrictions despite their prevalence.

This study is the first in Australia to examine both energy density and food processing levels in products marketed to children. It found that most new packaged foods over the past decade were ultra-processed and energy-dense, particularly those for children between 5 and 12.

The findings raise concerns, especially for young children under 5, who are increasingly exposed to UPFs despite dietary guidelines promoting minimally processed foods during early development.

A key strength of the study is its use of a global database that captures recent trends in the marketplace. It also compared products across two age groups, offering valuable insights.

However, the database only includes newly launched items, potentially missing older products still on the market. The authors note that the Mintel GNPD likely represents a large proportion of the current Australian marketplace, but some products directed to children could have been missed. Additionally, the subjective nature of processing classification was addressed through a conservative approach: when ingredient lists were vague, products were classified into lower NOVA groups.

The study underscores the need for policy actions, such as stricter regulation of marketing and health claims, to reduce children’s exposure to high-ED and UPF products and promote healthier food choices from an early age.