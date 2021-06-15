Scientists to present new findings on protein biochemistry, glycobiology at Life Science Symposium 2021

How does human life begin, which processes influence the human gut microbiome, and what do researchers know about the collective intelligence of honeybees? Members of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina will answer these and other questions at the virtual symposium of Class II - Life Sciences.

Online-Symposium Class II - Life Sciences "2. Life Science Symposium 2021"

Monday, 21 June 2021, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Berlin/Germany)

Online via Zoom

The Class Symposia of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina are forums for scientific exchange and provide insights into the diverse research topics of Academy members. On Monday, 21 June, members of Class II will speak in four sessions about current research results from the life sciences.

In their presentations, the scientists will focus on new findings in protein biochemistry and glycobiology (Prof. Dr. Stefan Raunser, Max Planck Institute for Molecular Physiology, Dortmund/Germany; Prof. Dr. Ludger Johannes, Institut Curie, Paris/France), provide insights into the beginning of human life (Dr. Melina Schuh, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Goettingen/Germany) and report on the role of the immune system in pain perception and tumor development (Prof. Dr. Rohini Kuner, University of Heidelberg/Germany).

Other topics are the human gut microbiome (Prof. Dr. Ruth Ley, Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Tuebingen/Germany), the question how immune cells influence liver diseases (Prof. Dr. Mathias Heikenwälder, German Cancer Research Center, DKFZ, Heidelberg/Germany) and mechanisms of epigenetic regulation (Prof. Dr. Asifa Akhtar, Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics, Freiburg/Germany). In addition, the speakers will also talk about how plants adapt to unfavorable light conditions (Prof. Dr. Christian Fankhauser, University of Lausanne/Switzerland), modern taxonomy in biodiversity research (Prof. Dr. Miguel Vences, Technische Universitaet Braunschweig/Germany) and collective intelligence of honeybees (Prof. Dr. Thomas Dyer Seeley, Cornell University/USA).