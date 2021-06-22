"EU Atlas: Dementia & Migration" addresses country-specific experiences

For individuals with a migrant background affected by dementia, access to medical information and care services can be hampered due to language barriers and cultural differences from the native population: This is because culturally sensitive medical and nursing care as well as multilingual information materials are not yet standard - neither in Germany nor in many other parts of Europe.

However, the way the topic of "dementia and migration" is approached varies greatly between countries. DZNE researchers have analyzed the situation in 35 European countries as part of a research project funded by the Robert Bosch Stiftung.

Their results are compiled in the "EU Atlas: Dementia & Migration", which presents the state of affairs with extensive data and maps - and addresses country-specific experiences, challenges and also examples for good practice.

In this online event, experts from different European countries will discuss the findings of the research project, lessons for practice, and conclusions for health care and politics.