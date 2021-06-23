New AI system can help identify novel therapeutic targets implicated in various diseases

Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration with Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. to utilize Insilico's generative machine learning technology and proprietary PandaOmics Drug Discovery Platform, which aims at identifying novel therapeutic targets implicated in a variety of diseases.

Teva is a global leader in generics and specialty medicines, and we are happy to be contributing to its research and development efforts, especially in the field of novel target discovery."

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, CEO, Insilico Medicine

PandaOmics is a comprehensive AI-powered platform for novel target discovery integrating over 60 different engines and approaches to target discovery. It provides biologically interpretable insights coupled with business intelligence with multiple experimentally validated case studies.

