New book reveals promising nanomaterials for therapeutic drug delivery

'Nanomaterials: Evolution and Advancement Towards Therapeutic Drug Delivery' gives the present status and future perspective of Polymeric nanoparticles, Liposomes, Carbon Nanotubes, Magnetic Nanoparticles, Silica Based nanomaterial, Hydrogels, Metallic Nanoparticles, Cyclodextrins, Poly (Lactide-Co-Glycolide) and its Copolymers.

Improvement of a vector for the delivery of therapeutic drug in a controlled and targeted fashion is still a major challenge in the treatment of many diseases. The conventional application of drugs may lead to many limitations including poor distribution, limited effectiveness, lack of selectivity and dose dependent oxicity etc.

Development of an efficient drug delivery system can surmount these problems Nanomaterials aided delivery of drug provides advantage by enhancing aqueous solubility that leads to improved bioavailability, increased resistant time in the body, decreased side effects by targeting the drug to the specific location, reduced dose dependent toxicity and protection of the drug from early release.

In this book, up-to-date studies illustrating the promising nanomaterials as drug carriers that are navigating the conventional barriers have been reported. A detailed account of various nanomaterials including polymeric nanoparticles, liposomes, dendrimers, micelles, carbon nanomaterials, magnetic nanoparticles, solid lipid-based nanoparticles, silica nanomaterials and hydrogels for drug delivery will be accounted.