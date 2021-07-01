Study provides renewed hope for treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Nanosized molecules of a particular chemical element can inhibit the formation of plaque in the brain tissues. This new discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania, provides renewed hope for novel treatments of, for instance, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in the long run.

This is indeed a very important step that may form the basis of new and efficient treatments of neurodegenerative diseases in the future."

Ludmilla Morozova-Roche, Professor, Umeå University

Related Stories

When proteins misfold they form insoluble fibrils called amyloids, which are involved in several serious diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Corino de Andrade's and the mad cow disease. Amyloid aggregates kill neuronal cells and form amyloid plaques in the brain tissues.

What researchers in Umeå in Sweden, Vilnius in Lithuania and Rijeka in Croatia have discovered is that a particular nanosized molecules can hinder the amyloid formation of pro-inflammatory protein S100A9. These molecules are able even to dissolve already pre-formed amyloids, which has been shown by using atomic force microscopy and fluorescence techniques. The molecules in question are nanosized polyoxoniobates, which is so-called polyoxometalate ions with a negative charge containing the chemical element niobium.

"Further research is needed before we can safely say that functioning treatments can be derived from this, but the results so far have proven very promising," says Ludmilla Morozova-Roche.

The researchers have been working with two different polyoxoniobate molecules, Nb10 and TiNb9. Both turned out to inhibit SI00A9 amyloids by forming ionic interactions with the positively charged patches on the protein surface, which are critical for amyloid self-assembly.

The polyoxoniobate molecules that have been studied are relatively chemically stable and water-soluble. The molecules are nanosized, which means that they are extremely small. These nanomolecules can also be of interest for other medical applications such as implants thanks to their high biocompatibility and stability.

At Umeå University, two research groups, from the Faculty of Medicine and the Department of Chemistry, have collaborated by addressing the issue from different angles and by applying a wide spectrum of biophysical and biochemical techniques and through molecular dynamics simulations.

Source:

Umea University

Journal reference:

Chaudhary, H., et al. (2021) Polyoxometalates as Effective Nano-inhibitors of Amyloid Aggregation of Pro-inflammatory S100A9 Protein Involved in Neurodegenerative Diseases. ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces. doi.org/10.1021/acsami.1c04163.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Patent News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Virtual reality can help boost brain rhythms linked to learning and memory
Albumin supplementation improves human fertility, fights infection
Flavoring can change how the brain responds to nicotine e-cigarettes
Understanding new resting phase of stem cells could help put glioma tumors to sleep
Vegan protein shakes may be viable alternatives to milk-based whey protein shakes
Study shows how loss of glial protein drives brain development dysfunction
Study highlights changes within SARS-CoV-2 variants that could be exploited to design effective inhibitors
SARS-CoV-2 causes ER-stress-activated unfolded protein response leading to cell death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research suggests people living with HIV/AIDS may be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2