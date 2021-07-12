HIV research center set up in the UK to address health inequalities and develop new treatments

Jul 12 2021

A trailblazing HIV research center is being set up in the UK to address health inequalities and improve quality of life for everyone affected by HIV.

The dedicated center, based in London, will explore why some groups of people fare much worse than others following an HIV diagnosis.

The team of clinicians, scientists, and members of the community will find ways to prevent future HIV infections and trial innovative new treatments.

In the past, HIV infection nearly always resulted in death, but now, with prompt diagnosis and the right treatment, it can be a manageable long-term condition with those affected likely to live long and healthy lives.

However, this is not the case for everyone. For those who are unaware of their diagnosis or where treatment is difficult or out of reach, HIV still causes poor health, reduced quality of life and even early death.

East London has some of the highest rates of HIV infection in England, and people in boroughs such as Tower Hamlets, Newham, and Waltham Forest endure some of the worst health outcomes in the whole of the UK.  

Professor Chloe Orkin, Professor of HIV Medicine at Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London, who is setting up and leading the research center, says that there are many underlying reasons why people in East London fare particularly badly:

“HIV has the greatest impact on some of the most marginalized and socially disenfranchised population groups in society, including people from black and ethnic minority communities and those living in poverty. These groups are also more likely to experience other health conditions such as hepatitis, heart problems, and poor mental health, plus stigma remains high, all of which get in the way of good HIV and sexual health outcomes.  

“We know that people who are diagnosed late or who have other health problems often experience poorer health, and this is often the case among more marginalized and minority groups which tend to experience multiple health inequalities. We need to find better solutions that are tailored to people’s circumstances and which will enable more people to live longer healthier lives."

My hope is that our research programme will lead to a better quality of life for everyone affected by HIV, within the diverse communities of East London, as well as throughout the UK and beyond.”

Chloe Orkin, Professor of HIV Medicine, Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London

One area of focus will be the development of new treatments for the 8,100 people with HIV in the UK who find daily oral therapy hard to manage. Alongside, the researchers plan to proactively design treatment trials to encourage involvement from historically underrepresented groups, such as women, older people, and people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The Sexual Health and HIV All East Research (SHARE) has received more than £1.6 million funding from Barts Charity. It will bring together expertise from Barts Health NHS Trust and Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London.

