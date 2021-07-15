About 4 in 100 COVID-19 hospitalized children may develop neurological complications, a study finds

In a recently published article in The Lancet’s Child & Adolescent Health, scientists have described in detail neurological and psychiatric manifestations of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children. As mentioned in the study, an estimated prevalence of infection-related neurological complications and pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome in hospitalized children and adolescents is about 3.8 cases per 100 patients.

Study: Neurological manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection in hospitalised children and adolescents in the UK: a prospective national cohort study. Image Credit: FamVeld / Shutterstock
Study: Neurological manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection in hospitalised children and adolescents in the UK: a prospective national cohort study. Image Credit: FamVeld / Shutterstock

Background

Besides respiratory and cardiovascular complications, patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are at high risk of developing neurological symptoms, including encephalopathy, stroke, neuromuscular disorders, and seizures. In pediatric COVID-19 patients, SARS-CoV-2 infection has been found to associate with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is a rare but serious condition with severe secondary inflammation.

Typically, SARS-CoV-2 associated MIS-C, also called pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS), occurs weeks after infection onset. In a single-center study conducted in the UK, nine pediatric COVID-19 patients have been identified with neurological complications of MIS-C.

Similarly, a study conducted on 1,695 children and adolescents in the US has identified transient neurological symptoms in 365 patients and severe life-threatening neurological complications in 43 patients. However, despite the severity of the condition, not enough studies have been done to estimate the prevalence of neurological complications in SARS-CoV-2 infected children.      

In the current study, the scientists have determined the variety and prevalence of neurological or psychiatric complications associated with COVID-19 in hospitalized children and adolescents.

Study design

The study was conducted on 1,334 SARS-CoV-2-infected children and adolescents under the age of 18 years who had been hospitalized for new-onset or pre-existing neurological or psychiatric complications.

Related Stories

The scientists categorized patients into the COVID-19 neurology group if they were diagnosed with a primary neurological or psychiatric disorder associated with COVID-19. Similarly, patients diagnosed with PIMS-TS with neurological manifestations were categorized into the PIMS-TS neurology group.  

Important observations

Of all enrolled patients, 52 were identified to have neurological or psychiatric complications associated with COVID-19. Based on this information, the prevalence of neurological/psychiatric disorders in hospitalized pediatric COVID-19 patients was estimated to be 3.8 cases per 100 patients.  

The average age of the patients was 9 years. Regarding demographic characteristics, about 69% of patients were Black or Asian, and 31% were White. This indicates that children from minoritized ethnic groups are more susceptible to neurological complications related to SARS-CoV-2 infection.  

Of 52 identified patients, 27 were categorized into the COVID-19 neurology group, and 25 were categorized into the PIMS-TS neurology group. The major symptoms of patients in the COVID-19 neurology group were acute demyelinating syndrome, severe encephalopathy, peripheral encephalopathy (Guillain-Barre syndrome), movement disorder (chorea), psychosis, and transient ischemic attack.

In patients belonging to the PIMS-TS neurology group, the major complications were systemic features, encephalopathy, behavioral changes, hallucination, meningism, and signs of peripheral or central nervous system involvement.

Compared to patients in the PIMS-TS neurology group, patients with COVID-19 related primary neurological complications had a significantly higher prevalence of recognized neuroimmune disorders. The frequencies of intensive care admissions and immunomodulatory treatments were significantly higher among patients in the PIMS-TS neurology group compared to that in the COVID-19 neurology group patients.

At the time of discharge from the hospital, about 33% of patients in the COVID-19 neurology group and 28% of patients in the PIMS-TS neurology group had disabilities. In addition, one patient in the PIMS-TS neurology group died due to stroke.    

Study significance

The study reveals that in hospitalized children and adolescents with COVID-19, neurological or psychiatric complications are common presentations, with a prevalence of 3.8 cases per 100 patients. Importantly, the study highlights the difference in neurological manifestations between SARS-CoV-2 infected children with or without PIMS-TS.

While patients with PIMS-TS mostly exhibit multiple overlapping neurological symptoms with characteristic brain imaging patterns, such as reversible splenial lesion in the corpus callosum, patients without PIMS-TS are mostly associated with discrete, frequently recognized neuroimmune, primary neurological complications.  

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2021, July 15). About 4 in 100 COVID-19 hospitalized children may develop neurological complications, a study finds. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 15, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210715/About-4-in-100-COVID-19-hospitalized-children-may-develop-neurological-complications-a-study-finds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "About 4 in 100 COVID-19 hospitalized children may develop neurological complications, a study finds". News-Medical. 15 July 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210715/About-4-in-100-COVID-19-hospitalized-children-may-develop-neurological-complications-a-study-finds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "About 4 in 100 COVID-19 hospitalized children may develop neurological complications, a study finds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210715/About-4-in-100-COVID-19-hospitalized-children-may-develop-neurological-complications-a-study-finds.aspx. (accessed July 15, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2021. About 4 in 100 COVID-19 hospitalized children may develop neurological complications, a study finds. News-Medical, viewed 15 July 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210715/About-4-in-100-COVID-19-hospitalized-children-may-develop-neurological-complications-a-study-finds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Janssens’ COVID-19 vaccine effective against SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
SARS-CoV-2 immunity due to prior infection or vaccination is similar, study says
What role did the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant play in India’s devastating second wave?
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
Is the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant threatening vaccine efficacy?
Widespread SARS-CoV-2 mutation escapes vaccine- and infection-induced CD8 T-cell responses
Scientists identify breakthrough cases of SARS-CoV-2’s delta variant in fully vaccinated individuals
New study reports low SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated healthcare workers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant spreading rapidly in South America, report reveals