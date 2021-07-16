Dotmatics Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

Dotmatics, a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve laboratory efficiency and accelerate the pace of scientific innovation by facilitating more rapid data access, analysis and exchange between scientists around the world.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Today’s research projects are often carried out across collaborative networks of pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and contract research organizations (CROs). Manual results sharing and work requests using email, file shares and reports not only delay the research cycle but also introduce potential errors in data transcription and interpretation, thus slowing innovation. Successful cross-team projects depend on real-time scientific data exchange for informed project decisions. Added to this, increased volumes and complexity of data from high throughput experimentation mean scientists must automate their workflows to ensure clean data is available to take advantage of advanced data analytics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

Dotmatics' cloud-based software provides simple, unified, real-time access to all research data in its own and third-party databases, coupled with integrated, scientifically aware informatics solutions for small molecule and biologics discovery that expedite scientific workflows and enable automation of instrument data acquisition and data processing so that in-house or multi-organizational research teams become more efficient.

Powered by AWS, data security on the Dotmatics Platform benefits from the security, scale, and agility of the cloud. The Dotmatics Platform provides a single point of access to all science data and functions across multidisciplinary groups. The flexibility enables scientists, collaborators and partners to instantly interact with the same data via the cloud regardless of location and time zone, fulfilling the promise of real time research. Customers wishing to spin up a Dotmatics environment using their own Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance can do so quickly and easily using the AWS Quick Start Biotech Blueprint.

For more information, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/announcing-aws-for-health/

and AWS biotech blueprint https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/biotech-blueprint/dotmatics-suite/