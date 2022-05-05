Dotmatics Biology Solution for Antibody Discovery streamlines data collection and workflows to accelerate antibody research and therapies

Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the release of its Biology Solution for Antibody Discovery, a unique end-to-end software and data management package.

The antibody workflow combines Dotmatics’ enterprise scientific platform with advanced applications software used routinely in antibody discovery laboratories including GeneiousSnapGene, and GraphPad Prism. The fully integrated solution will streamline data collection and processing of the antibody discovery workflow, facilitating a pathway to more effective and efficient discovery, and accelerating progress towards potentially life-changing therapies for patients.

The launch of the Dotmatics Biology Solution for Antibody Discovery is the industry’s first true end-to-end solution for antibody workflows and represents a huge step forward for innovation in antibody discovery,” said Mike McKee, president of Dotmatics. “Whether it’s R&D for biology or chemistry or formulations, Dotmatics helps scientists and their organizations harmonize data science with the science data.”

Finding research data across a siloed enterprise and local systems remains a critical challenge for drug discovery researchers. Scientists are forced to compromise either speed or accuracy. With many disconnected workflows the outcome is often manual data handling, leading to risks of data errors and inefficiencies.

Dotmatics antibody workflow supports the breadth of antibody discovery by addressing these issues, giving organizations a cloud-based data management platform that is centralized and fully integrated with proven scientific applications and productivity tools that end-users trust. Critically, it automates manual, error-prone data tasks and centralizes data management helping organizations make smarter decisions and ultimately accelerating antibody research.

Growth in antibody research for the purpose of fighting chronic diseases with antibody therapies is highlighted by the projected investment in the market. A 2022 research report by Future Market Insights projected that the antibody therapy market is expected to reach $700 billion by 2032, up from $186 billion. Another report by the Insight Partners projects that the global monoclonal antibody market will reach $243 billion by 2028 from $111 billion in 2021.

As scientists pursue critical antibody therapies to fight disease, Dotmatics is connecting them with their data in ways that accelerate innovation and help make the world a healthier, cleaner, safer place to live,” said Michael Swartz, senior vice president of enterprise product at Dotmatics. "We are at the forefront of a digital transformation in the scientific R&D industry with an emphasis on providing researchers end-to-end solutions with connected data and workflows. They should be able to use the tools they know and love, while still centralizing data in order to satisfy the needs of the organization.”  

The Dotmatics antibody workflow incorporates FAIR data practices and provides a uniquely broad and deep solution traversing early candidate selection through cycles of innovation to provide highly refined antibody candidates to progress into animal trial and translational medicine.

For more information about Dotmatics and its new Biology Solution for Antibody Discovery visit the newly launched and rebranded Dotmatics.com or come along to booth 612 at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA, May 3-5. Additionally, Andrew LeBeau, associate vice president of product integrations at Dotmatics will be presenting at 4:10 pm ET on Wednesday, May 4th, room 209, in track “Intelligent Workflow Automation Through Digital Solutions,” where attendees can see firsthand Dotmatics’ new antibody workflow.

