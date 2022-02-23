Dotmatics releases Platform 22.1

Bishop’s Stortford, UK, and San Diego, CA, 23 February 2022: Dotmatics Ltd, an Insightful Science company that provides scientific informatics software to drive the automation of lab data workflows and accelerate critical R&D discovery, today announced the release of Dotmatics Platform 22.1. Dotmatics Platform is the common framework that underpins the Company’s web-based scientific applications and allows them to work together to provide users with seamless end-to-end workflows.

The latest release, and first for 2022, builds on the inherent capability of Dotmatics Platform for deployment in the Cloud or on premise with an open architecture that enables workflows to include third-party software integration. Dotmatics Platform 22.1 offers advanced features for users, with enhancements to individual applications to further streamline R&D processes and facilitate collaboration, flexibility and access. This will ultimately lead to quicker and better-informed data-driven research decisions.

Key updates include:

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) integrated with Microsoft Office for the Web for live editing and compatibility across all devices supporting Microsoft Office for the Web

Web-based visualization and analytics workspaces extended to include formulations and animal model data, giving researchers a seamless translation of data to insights that can be communicated in real-time

Enhanced reactions and transformations, metadata handling and structure alignment, for improved reaction planning in Dotmatics ELN

Assay Data Management functionality provides greater flexibility in calculations and statistics, and improved user experience and speed

Platform Authentication - new user sign-in experience that provides enhanced security configuration options and increased flexibility for external identity providers and organizational compliance

Michael Swartz, Senior Vice President Enterprise Product at Dotmatics, commented:

Platform 22.1 demonstrates our commitment to advancing scientific innovation through supporting a wider range of capabilities that serve our customers’ ever-evolving needs for new science, new modalities and enhanced interoperability. Our mission is to help customers make decisions from their complex scientific data, faster, and we look forward to continue achieving this through our new platform.”

For more information visit www.dotmatics.com