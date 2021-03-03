Dotmatics announces licensing agreement for informatics software with Compugen

Compugen selects Dotmatics’ cloud-based LIMS and ELN solution to drive efficient drug discovery

Agreement marks the first implementation of Dotmatics SaaS technology in Israel, further extending global access

Dotmatics Ltd, a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, today announced it has entered a licensing agreement with Compugen, a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on immuno-oncology. The multi-year agreement will provide Compugen scientists based at the Company’s R&D facility in Israel with a single information management platform.

The agreement will give Compugen access to Dotmatics’ industry leading SaaS technology, including Bioregister, Inventory, Studies Notebook and Platform applications. The tools enable gathering, analyzing and visualizing project data and will facilitate project teams to become more efficient and make better informed decisions faster. The technology will replace Compugen’s current Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), and may contribute to Compugen’s unique, predictive, cloud-based computational approach to identifying novel immuno-oncology drug targets and biomarkers. Dotmatics’ single platform will serve across different disciplines, consolidating research data to improve efficiency and productivity.

We are delighted to have been selected by Compugen to provide a software solution that meets the company’s needs and aims to improve productivity. It is an exciting advancement to have our first implementation in the antibody research industry in Israel, and we look forward to further global growth. Erran Twigg, VP EMEA, Dotmatics

We chose to work with Dotmatics due to its position as a leading, single platform for high quality scientific software. We believe that Dotmatics’ technology of integrated, configurable software is well suited to meet our specific and unique data management requirements, and will enable improved usage, accessibility and sharing of our proprietary generated information with the various teams within Compugen. Eran Ophir, Ph.D. Vice President, Research and Drug Discovery, Compugen