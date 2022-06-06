Dotmatics Strengthens Leadership Team as it Continues to Invest in Organization Capabilities and Accelerate Growth

Dotmatics, the leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the addition of Larry Samuelson as Chief Legal Officer and Neil Frye as Chief People Officer. The appointments further bolster the company’s executive team as the company extends the reach of its research and data solutions globally.

Dotmatics is helping scientists to accelerate discoveries that make the world a healthier, cleaner and safer place to live. The Dotmatics platform and applications are now being used by more than two million scientists across 180 countries including customers from the world’s leading biotech, biopharma, chemicals & materials organizations, and academic institutions.

Larry Samuelson joins the company with more than 20 years of corporate legal experience advising and leading companies and their Boards through strategic transformations including equity and debt financing, acquisitions, high revenue growth, regulatory shifts and international expansion. Prior to Dotmatics, he served from June 2013 to April 2022 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Cvent, an event technology SaaS company, where he took the company public twice and helped the business grow from approximately $100 million to over $550 million in revenue. Mr. Samuelson received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University, a Masters of International Affairs from Columbia University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University.

Neil Frye was previously the Chief People Officer for Alto Pharmacy, a health tech startup focused on the pharmacy fulfillment and provider space. Alto grew from 250 to more than 1500 employees and realized 5x growth in ARR during his tenure. Prior to Alto, he spent more than four years leading global recruiting and HR operations/technology at Dropbox where he helped the company go through its IPO, exceed $1B in ARR, and grow from 700 to 3000+ employees in 18 countries, building out its recruiting teams for engineering/product, executive, recruiting operations, and talent branding. Previous experience also includes management positions at Google and Accenture.

“We are adding Larry and Neil at a significant time in our company’s growth,” said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. “Their extensive experience in relevant industries make them the right fit and both will be pivotal as we move forward our plans aggressively growing and scaling the business.”

“Larry and Neil have an incredibly successful track record building and supporting high-growth software companies,” said Mike McKee, president of Dotmatics. “But adding these two leaders will also be beneficial to our employees and customers as our team helps scientists use technologies and data to discover and innovate.”

“I was immediately drawn to Dotmatics’ mission to partner with its clients to change the world for the better,” said Samuelson. “We’re providing scientists software they love and a data management platform that together helps them find solutions to what ails our world – from COVID to cancer to climate issues.”

“I searched for a company, a product, and a leadership team that aligned to my values, and that is improving the human experience. That brought me to Dotmatics,” said Frye. “What makes it better is the opportunity I have to interact with such a passionate group of employees who share this perspective. I look forward to helping to shape our culture, design great employee/candidate experiences and achieve our goals through people programs.”