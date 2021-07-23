SARS-COV-2 infection leads to neutralizing and protective serological responses in over 70% of DPs

Iain Chapple, University of Birmingham, England, presented the oral session "Longitudinal Serological and Vaccination Responses to SARS-COV-2 in Dental Professionals" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.

Related Stories

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted dental professionals, who are thought to be at high occupational risk of infection. The aim of this study was to determine the magnitude, persistence and neutralizing capacity of serum antibody responses to the SARS-COV-2 spike glycoprotein at baseline (3-months following first wave), 3- and 6-months in an observational cohort of United Kingdom dental professionals, and the IgG threshold for protection from re-infection.

Participants provided baseline venous blood samples and the total antibody response (combined IgG, A and M), and individual isotype response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein were measured. The neutralizing ability of antibodies was determined using a plaque reduction micro-neutralization assay.

Baseline seroprevalence was 16.3%. Seropositivity was retained in 73% of participants who returned 3-months post-baseline and 72% of participants who returned at 6-months, prior to their vaccination. Seropositivity arising following natural infection during the first wave, conferred a 74% risk reduction for re-infection during follow-up (9.6% seronegative, vs. 2.8% seropositive). The results show that natural infection with SARS-COV-2 leads to persistent, neutralizing and protective serological responses in over 70% of DPs 9-months post-infection (6-months post-baseline).

Source:

International & American Associations for Dental Research

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Should we be concerned about the SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant?
Thai study looks at CoronaVac vaccine vs. natural immunity to SARS-COV-2 variants
Researchers examine the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in reducing household transmission
Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine highly effective against alpha and beta variants
Do mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines induce memory T cell response similar to natural infection?
SARS-CoV-2 immunity due to prior infection or vaccination is similar, study says
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Next-generation COVID-19 vaccine provides robust immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in mice