CHEST releases new clinical guidelines for management of venous thromboembolism

The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) recently released new clinical guidelines for venous thromboembolism (VTE) management, "Antithrombotic Therapy for VTE Disease: Second Update of the CHEST Guideline and Expert Panel," that provides 29 recommendations on 17 Patients, Interventions, Comparators, Outcomes (PICO) questions, four of which have not been addressed previously.

This is the second update to the ninth edition of these guidelines. The last full edition of the guideline, "Antithrombotic Therapy and Prevention of Thrombosis 9th ed: American College of Chest Physicians Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guidelines," or "AT9," was published in 2012 and was last updated in 2016. This guideline is the first addressing this topic and will be regularly updated as new evidence emerges according to the Living Guidelines Model of the American College of Chest Physicians.

Related Stories

Within the updated recommendations, the panel generated 29 guidance statements, 13 of which are graded as strong recommendations. These include:

  • In patients with acute isolated distal deep vein thrombosis (DVT) of the leg who are managed with anticoagulation, we recommend using the same anticoagulant regimen as for patients with acute proximal DVT.
  • In patients with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, we recommend anticoagulation therapy for at least the treatment phase (first 3 months) over no anticoagulant therapy.
  • In patients with acute DVT of the leg, we recommend against the use of an inferior vena cava (IVC) filter in addition to anticoagulants.
  • In patients with thrombosis and antiphospholipid syndrome being treated with anticoagulant therapy, we suggest adjusted-dose vitamin K antagonists over direct oral anticoagulant therapy.

These guidelines help to clarify for providers the intricacies of managing patients with VTE. Serving as a comprehensive reference for any stage, the recommendations cover aspects from initial management through secondary prevention and risk reduction of post-thrombotic syndrome."

Scott C. Woller, MD, FCCP, member of the expert panel

The order of presentation of the PICOs and guidance statements in the manuscript are intended to follow the chronology of VTE management:

  • Whether to treat
  • Interventional and adjunctive treatments
  • Initiation phase
  • Treatment phase
  • Extended phase
  • Complications of VTE

The guidance statements are intended primarily for clinicians who manage patients with VTE but may inform researchers in selecting questions for future studies. Patients and policy makers may also be informed by the guideline content.

Source:

Elsevier

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unvaccinated and vaccinated have similar viral load in communities high in SARS-CoV-2 delta
SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific antibodies induced in breast milk by COVID-19 vaccines
Thai study looks at CoronaVac vaccine vs. natural immunity to SARS-COV-2 variants
Researchers examine the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in reducing household transmission
Study compares mRNA and adenovirus-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines against variants of concern
SARS-CoV-2 delta variant associated with several vaccine breakthrough cases in Houston
Pfizer moves towards an oral anti-COVID-19 therapy
Factors affecting SARS-CoV-2 transmission and outbreak control in densely populated areas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec