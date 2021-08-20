Leducq Foundation awards $7 million for vascular malformation research

Luisa Iruela-Arispe, PhD, the Stephen Walter Ranson Professor of Cell Biology and chair of Cell and Developmental Biology, is the North American coordinator for an international collaboration that has received a five-year, $7 million Transatlantic Networks of Excellence Program award from the Leducq Foundation.

An international collaboration for which Luisa Iruela-Arispe, PhD, the Stephen Walter Ranson Professor of Cell Biology and chair of Cell and Developmental Biology, serves as North American coordinator, has received a five-year, $7 million Transatlantic Networks of Excellence Program award from the Leducq Foundation.

The Leducq Foundation was founded in 1996 to support international, collaborative research in cardiovascular and neurovascular disease with an emphasis on the training of early-career scientists.

The aim of the project, titled "Recalibrating Mechanotransduction in Vascular Malformations" is to advance the basic understanding of - and develop pharmacological therapeutics for - vascular abnormalities that lead to stroke, edema, hemorrhages and deformities associated with severe chronic pain.

Project investigators will research the molecular mechanisms through which vascular cells respond to the mechanical stimulus of blood flow - or mechanotransduction - and how mutations disrupt mechanotransduction and cause vascular malformations.

We aim to advance the most promising preclinical approaches into patient studies by the end of the funding period. This work will benefit patients with a wide range of vascular anomalies for which corrective treatments are urgently needed." Luisa Iruela-Arispe, PhD, the Stephen Walter Ranson Professor of Cell Biology and Chair of Cell and Developmental Biology

Miikka Vikkula, MD, PhD, co-director and professor of Human Genetics at the Institut de Duve (Belgium) is the European Coordinator. Network members also include Ondine Cleaver, PhD, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Josef Penninger, MD, University of British Columbia (Canada); Salim Seyfried, PhD, University of Potsdam (Germany); and Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, MD, Paris Diderot University-INSERM U1141 Research Lab (France).

The interdisciplinary team of basic research scientists and clinicians combine expertise in genetics, cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology and stem cell biology.

"The program brings together a highly synergistic group of investigators with strong track records of interactions whose complementary scientific skills will facilitate the advancement of studies that individually would not be possible," said Arispe, who is also co-leader of the Tumor Environment and Metastasis (TEAM) Program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

In addition to monthly virtual meetings, the network will meet in person for two to three days every six months. Frequent team interactions will also occur through an online scientific communication hub that enables real-time access to data, protocols, documents and discussions, according to Arispe.

The network will directly train clinical investigators, pre- and postdoctoral fellows in each member lab and will collectively engage a total of 49 trainees at different stages of professional advancement through the broader communication hub. The cohort will be encouraged to develop interdisciplinary research interests through team science and the transfer of skills among trainees across institutions.

Network investigators will also mentor trainees in scientific reasoning and methods to enhance rigor, transparency and reproducibility, Arispe added.

The alliance will also launch two calls for applications (in years 2 and 4) to support four emerging scientists not currently affiliated with a project member.

"Our objective is to capture raw talent - up-and-coming bright investigators - and cultivate their scientific interests towards solving problems related to vascular malformations," said Arispe.

