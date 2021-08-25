Less than 20% of patients with laboratory evidence of kidney disease are referred to nephrologists

Less than 20% of patients with laboratory evidence of kidney disease are referred for specialty care but most patients who are not referred have low predicted two-year risk of kidney failure.

Kidney disease guidelines for nephrology referral are transitioning from recommending referral based on laboratory value thresholds to using risk of kidney failure to guide referrals, but the impact on healthcare systems is not known.

Using data from the Veterans Health Administration, researchers estimated the potential volume of nephrology referrals based on laboratory data, the estimated risk of kidney failure, or a combination of both. In a study published in the American Journal of Kidney diseases, Vishal Duggal et al report that referral based on a two-year risk of kidney failure of 1% or higher would result in a similar number of referrals as current laboratory-based guidelines but would identify patients at higher median risk for kidney failure.

Source:

National Kidney Foundation

Journal reference:

Duggal, V., et al. (2021) Nephrology Referral Based on Laboratory Values, Kidney Failure Risk, or Both: A Study Using Veterans Affairs Health System Data. American Journal of Kidney Diseases. doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2021.06.028.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pilot study assesses antibody response to third COVID-19 vaccine dose in kidney transplant recipients
Study examines the effect of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in adults with prediabetes
Study unlocks genetic treasure chest for chronic kidney disease
New concise recommendations for managing osteoporosis in patients with chronic kidney disease
Oral drug found to be effective, safe for treating anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease
Excluding race factor from kidney function estimates may affect clinical outcomes for Black cancer patients
Study compares the impacts of various race-free equations on kidney disease diagnoses
Removal of race from kidney function estimates may negatively impact care for Black cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dialysis patients' response to COVID19 vaccine type