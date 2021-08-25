New study aims to solve cervical cancer disparities among Somali women

A new study led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and the University of Washington School of Public Health looks to solve cervical cancer disparities among Somali women. The National Cancer Institute awarded the team with $2.9 million to increase the number of cervical cancer screenings for that population by developing a self-sampling method.

"Somali women living in the U.S. have lower cervical cancer screening rates than the U.S. general female population," said Rebekah Pratt, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and co-lead investigator of the trial along with Rachel Winer, PhD, at University of Washington School of Public Health.

Related Stories

"This disparity is due to a range of factors, including limited awareness of human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer, cultural and religious beliefs, mistrust of healthcare providers and concerns around modesty. HPV self-sampling is an emerging cervical cancer screening modality that may address common screening barriers among Somali women, particularly those related to modesty," Pratt said.

Research shows that HPV self-sampling is accurate for detecting precancerous cervical lesions and is effective in reaching under-screened women. While that research has focused primarily on home-based HPV self-sampling, Pratt says there is an untapped opportunity to offer HPV self-sampling in the primary care setting.

In their study, Pratt and Winer's team will conduct focus groups with Somali patients and interviews with providers to identify current barriers to care and develop a culturally-appropriate self-sampling intervention. Then, the team will introduce that intervention at two primary care clinics, where the team will study whether or not cervical cancer screenings increase year after year compared to 27 control clinics where the intervention is not available.

A science-based analysis of the processes needed to successfully implement the intervention will lead to sustainable, novel strategies to support the integration of HPV self-sampling into primary care. Our hypothesis is that by integrating it into primary care, we will see an increased uptake of cervical cancer screenings for Somali women, which can lead to better health outcomes. These findings could help clinics use HPV self-sampling as a strategy to increase cervical cancer screening for many different under-screened groups."

Rebekah Pratt, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Using self-assembled drugs to achieve a breakthrough in cancer therapy
Arteriolar niche used by breast cancer cells to prepare for metastasis
Dysregulation of innate lymphoid cells drives colon cancer progression and immunotherapy resistance
Study finds link between physical activity and better cognition among breast cancer patients
Patients with enlarged prostate may have lower chances of significant prostate cancer
Novel method shortens length of hospital stay for cancer patients
Prostate cancer survivors have persistent fear of cancer recurrence, study reveals
Researchers report potential of a berry-producing vine against lung cancer in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Maternal obesity may raise the risk of bowel cancer in adult offspring