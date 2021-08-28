Researchers analyze dynamic changes in chest CT images over 167 days in 11 COVID-19 patients

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. In this article the authors Jianqin Liang, Guizeng Liu, Shuzhuang Yu, Yang Yang, Yanchun Li, Hongli Tian, Zhe Chen and Wenping Gong The Eighth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China and Nanpi County People's Hospital, Hebei, China discuss dynamic changes in chest CT images over 167 days in 11 patients with COVID-19.

Studies have shown that patients still have at least one persistent symptom six months after the onset of disease. The most common symptoms are fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep disturbance, anxiety and depression. Recently, CT findings have been widely reported to be associated with the clinical severity of COVID-19. However, the correlation between CT findings of COVID-19 patients and long-term results is unclear. In this article the authors conducted a 167-day long-term follow-up on the CT results of 11 COVID-19 patients to assess the long-term prognosis of 11 COVID-19 patients.

The data indicates that chest CT can enable early detection of COVID-19 and determination of the different stages of COVID-19. Furthermore, mild cases tend to have better prognosis, whereas severe cases still showed cord-like fibrosis in the lungs in follow-up at the 167th day after symptom onset.