Researchers analyze dynamic changes in chest CT images over 167 days in 11 COVID-19 patients

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. In this article the authors Jianqin Liang, Guizeng Liu, Shuzhuang Yu, Yang Yang, Yanchun Li, Hongli Tian, Zhe Chen and Wenping Gong The Eighth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China and Nanpi County People's Hospital, Hebei, China discuss dynamic changes in chest CT images over 167 days in 11 patients with COVID-19.

Related Stories

Studies have shown that patients still have at least one persistent symptom six months after the onset of disease. The most common symptoms are fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep disturbance, anxiety and depression. Recently, CT findings have been widely reported to be associated with the clinical severity of COVID-19. However, the correlation between CT findings of COVID-19 patients and long-term results is unclear. In this article the authors conducted a 167-day long-term follow-up on the CT results of 11 COVID-19 patients to assess the long-term prognosis of 11 COVID-19 patients.

The data indicates that chest CT can enable early detection of COVID-19 and determination of the different stages of COVID-19. Furthermore, mild cases tend to have better prognosis, whereas severe cases still showed cord-like fibrosis in the lungs in follow-up at the 167th day after symptom onset.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Liang, J., et al. (2021) Dynamic Changes in Chest CT Images Over 167 Days in 11 Patients with COVID-19: A Case Series and Literature Review. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.1007/s11604-020-01037-w.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Large UK study examines impact of Delta variant on viral burden and vaccine effectiveness
Viral load could not predict transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2, study finds
New research offers hope to increase efficacy of immunotherapy for lung cancer
Reassuring news about the protection that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offer
New PULSAR radiation-therapy strategy achieves better tumor control
Novel CT scan-based approach indicates possible lung destruction in some people with asthma
Excess sedentary leisure time associated with higher risk of stroke
New AHA statement provides guidance about cardiovascular genetic testing in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers analyze similarities and differences of CT features between heart failure and COVID-19