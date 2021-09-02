Simple blood test could determine the right drug, dosage for patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Sep 2 2021Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

A simple blood test could determine which drug and dosage is more likely to be effective against rheumatoid arthritis, potentially saving sufferers serious side effects and Australian taxpayers millions of dollars.

Simple blood test could determine the right drug, dosage for patients with rheumatoid arthritis
A blood test could determine the right drug and dosage for rheumatoid arthritis patients. Image Credit: University of South Australia

New research led by the University of South Australia suggests that blood concentration levels and genetic markers need to be measured to reveal whether the common rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug Leflunomide will work for patients.

The finding, published in Arthritis Care & Research, emerged from a study of 67 patients taking Leflunomide, which is traditionally prescribed in either 10 or 20 milligram dosages.

Lead investigator, UniSA Associate Professor Michael Wiese, says arbitrary dosages are poor predictors of how well a patient will respond because bodies metabolize the drug quite differently.

“Blood concentrations of Leflunomide are highly variable and unpredictable between patients, so we need to find the sweet spot for each person where we see a good response and minimal side effects, rather than adhere to the existing one-size-fits-all approach,” Assoc Prof Wiese says.

Researchers believe a blood test could determine the right dosage for individuals, indicating whether a higher or lower dosage is required or whether a new drug is appropriate.

Related Stories

“Leflunomide may not work for all patients, depending on their genetic makeup, but if we had a clear indicator whether a dosage change is necessary or if a new drug would be more appropriate, that would save patients a lot of money and some unnecessary side effects. A blood test is the key.”

Assoc Prof Wiese says an increasing number of people are being prescribed injectable biological drugs (including antibodies), but these are very expensive and often have severe side effects, including potential life-threatening infections, as well as hives and chills.

Biological drugs prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis are available on the Federal Government’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and cost Australian taxpayers between $15,000 and $25,000 per patient per annum, or at least $383 million in total each year.

In comparison, older drugs such as Leflunomide – currently prescribed to at least 15,000 Australians – are available on the PBS for between $100-$500 a year per patient.

People are quite excited about these expensive biological drugs, but the older drugs can be just as effective and far cheaper on the public purse, particularly if we can establish correct dosages for patients. Some individuals should be on the biological drugs, but we need to be smarter about who is selected for which drug. A blood test will determine who is more likely to respond to Leflunomide based on their genetic makeup.”

Michael Wiese, Associate Professor, UniSA

The researchers hope to progress with clinical trials, contingent on funding.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Wiese, M.D., et al. (2021) Precision Medicine with Leflunomide: Consideration of the DHODH Haplotype and Plasma Teriflunomide Concentration and Modification of Outcomes in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Arthritis Care & Research. doi.org/10.1002/acr.24236.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rapid blood test detects life-threatening placental disorder
Lowering blood pressure through Mediterranean diet and fitness may limit erectile dysfunction
Researchers identify antibodies that could protect against alphaviruses
Rheumatoid arthritis drug plus standard of care may reduce COVID-19 mortality for hospitalized patients
New treatment that uses 3D printed implants could bring relief to knee osteoarthritis sufferers
Implanted cells deliver a biologic drug in response to inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Anti-rheumatic drug combinations could reduce the risk of heart attack and strokes
Preventing lethal blood clots

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic tests can provide a better picture of cardiovascular disease risk than blood tests