Urine sampling not to be restricted to children with unexplained fever, say researchers

In a systematic review, researchers assessed the diagnostic value of certain physical symptoms that children may display that could indicate a urinary tract infection. The team performed literature reviews of the most prominent medical research databases from inception until Jan. 20, 2020 for studies reporting specific diagnostic accuracy data for clinical signs and symptoms compared to the use of urine cultures in children 18 and younger. For each clinical feature, the team calculated the likelihood ratios and predictive values for UTI.

Related Stories

Researchers conducted several analyses to do this. Of the almost 11,000 studies they accessed, 35 studies of moderate to high quality were included and provided information on 58 clinical symptoms and six prediction rules. They found that only circumcision, diaper rash and stridor (a high-pitched vibrating, breathing sound in the throat, caused by a possible airway obstruction) are useful for ruling out UTI and that body temperature or fever duration have limited diagnostic value.

Presence of cloudy urine, malodorous urine, hematuria, no fluid intake, suprapubic tenderness, and loin tenderness increase the probability of UTI. The authors advise that physicians should not restrict urine sampling to children with unexplained fever or specific features suggestive of a urinary tract infection.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Boon, H. A., et al. (2021) Clinical Features for the Diagnosis of Pediatric Urinary Tract Infections: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2684.

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vaccination of children before school reopening may control COVID-19 pandemic
School children in Switzerland show willingness to mask-wearing
Asthmatic children who are overweight or obese less likely to respond to inhaled steroids
Research probes interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Neuropsychiatric symptoms in children and adolescents with long COVID
Severe COVID-19 is associated with expansion of immature myeloid cells and inflammation
Study identifies factors associated with COVID-19 disease severity in children
Adequate communication and support needed for children of cancer patients, research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The rate of vaccine-induced heart inflammation in children