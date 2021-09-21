Researchers reveal a mechanism of SHP2-mediated tumor immunosuppression

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a malignant tumor worldwide consists of microsatellite instability (MSI) and stable (MSS) phenotypes. Although SHP2 is a hopeful target for cancer therapy, its relationship with innate immunosuppression remains elusive.

To address that, the authors of this article performed single-cell RNA sequencing to explore the role of SHP2 in all cell types of tumor microenvironment (TME) from murine MC38 xenografts. Intratumoral cells were found to be functionally heterogeneous and responded significantly to SHP099, a SHP2 allosteric inhibitor.

The malignant evolution of tumor cells was remarkably arrested by SHP099. Mechanistically, STING-TBK1-IRF3-mediated type I interferon signaling was highly activated by SHP099 in infiltrated myeloid cells. Notably, CRC patients with MSS phenotype exhibited greater macrophage infiltration and more potent SHP2 phosphorylation in CD68+macrophages than MSI-high phenotypes, suggesting the potential role of macrophagic SHP2 in TME.

Collectively, the authors data reveals a mechanism of innate immunosuppression mediated by SHP2, suggesting that SHP2 is a promising target for colon cancer immunotherapy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Gao, J., et al. (2021) Allosteric inhibition reveals SHP2-mediated tumor immunosuppression in colon cancer by single-cell transcriptomics. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2021.08.006.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify new approach to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy
Multiple sclerosis patients elicit robust T-cell responses to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
Scientists discover new cell type in human skin that contributes to inflammatory skin diseases
Researchers discover new pathway that makes drugs less effective in bowel cancer patients
A review of mesenchymal stem cell therapy for severe COVID-19
Study finds 24% higher prostate cancer risk among rescue/recovery workers after World Trade Center attacks
Increased presence of certain bacteria in the gut may indicate colon cancer risk
Blocking a specific immune cell could reverse antibiotic-induced breast cancer growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New imaging technique can change the landscape of prostate cancer detection and treatment