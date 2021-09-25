NYU's initiative empowers healthcare workers to take advantage of data-driven technologies

How will rapidly expanding health data-intensive technologies affect the future of healthcare work? A team of NYU researchers from the schools of engineering, medicine, and business-led by Professor Oded Nov of NYU Tandon is conducting a broad investigation into how to best bring inclusive tech into the clinic, empowering healthcare workers to take advantage of data-driven research and improve health outcomes for patients.

The problem that the team is taking on is the disconnect between the status quo for healthcare practice that nurses, physician assistants, allied health staff, etc. are already familiar with, and the ways these practices are altered by advanced technologies. Particularly troublesome is the new reliance on big data, which in such vast quantities can burden practitioners who are not used to working with it.

The team recently received a $2.5 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to pursue research focused on the growth of data-intensive technologies in healthcare, including telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) based tools. The new grant reflects a continued investment of the NSF in NYU's digital health work initiative.

The new grant will help us further develop our NYU-wide research program on digital health work as an interdisciplinary research domain that brings together technological, organizational and medical innovations toward a healthy and resilient society, and an inclusive healthcare workforce."

Oded Nov, Professor, Tandon School of Engineering, New York University

The project's approach centers on alleviating misalignment between current healthcare work and data-intensive technologies, focusing on three areas:

Related Stories

  • Co-developing tools and generalizable design principles with users that lower the barriers to technology integration for healthcare workers
  • Empowering individuals within healthcare systems who have diverse roles to adopt and use the tools and improve their skills
  • Enabling patient-centered healthcare that promotes autonomy and strengthens clinician-patient concordance

While new technologies are constantly being developed, the hardest part to making sure they work is the "last mile" -; a socio-technical challenge that involves getting the right technologies matched with the right interfaces into the hands of diverse healthcare workers, and creating alignments between workflows, organizations, and technologies.

For example, a nurse may have access to technology that allows them to remotely monitor the vitals of a home-bound patient, over long periods of time. Packaging the tracked data and presenting it interpretably in the context of the nurse's workflow could be helpful in identifying and solving potential health problems before they escalate, and empower increasingly diverse and overburdened non-physician healthcare professionals.

The new grant is part of the NSF Future of Work at the Human-Technology Frontier, one of the foundation's 10 Big Ideas that covers evolving technologies that are actively shaping the lives of workers and how people, in turn, can shape those technologies, especially in the world of work, The initiative brings together NSF research communities to conduct basic scientific research on the interaction of humans, society, and technology that will help shape the future of work to increase opportunities for workers and productivity for the American economy.

Source:

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 vaccination eases healthcare demand
CDC to invest $2.1 billion to improve safety and quality of healthcare in the U.S.
Study investigates the obstacles faced by undocumented immigrants in accessing health services
COVID-19 infections in Australian healthcare workers
Study assesses the use of complementary and integrative healthcare by people with spinal cord injury
Scientists identify factors triggering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among healthcare workers
Researchers to investigate suicidal behavior and self-harm among healthcare workers
New research identifies factors that contribute to racial disparity in healthcare systems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists forecast healthcare burden of future COVID waves