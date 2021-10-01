EADV survey: Almost half of the European general population have a dermatological condition

Results of a new EADV survey released today show that almost half (47.9%) of the European general population more than 18 years old declared at least one dermatological condition in the past 12 months. The European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) is revealing initial findings from its Burden of Skin Diseases in Europe survey for the first time during its 30th Annual Congress.

The study is the largest ever undertaken of its kind in Europe. Data has now been collected from 44,689 adults from 27 European countries, including all countries from the European Union as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

Preliminary findings show that among 21,401 members of the general population, 47.9% of people 18 years of age or older self-reported at least one skin condition. On average, those people affected declared a median of two skin diseases.

Projecting these figures to the total NEUKS (Norway, European Union, UK and Switzerland) population of 408M inhabitants aged 18 years shows that more than 195M adults in Europe self-reported at least one skin condition.

The most common skin conditions among those surveyed is fungal skin infection, affecting almost 1 in 10 people (9.07%). Other common conditions, each affecting more than 1 in 20 people, were atopic dermatitis (eczema) (5.34%), alopecia (5.22%), and acne (5.49%). Furthermore, skin symptoms / unpleasant skin sensations including tightness and itch as a specific consultation request were reported by 20% of people 18 years of age or older.

Before EADV undertook this study, little was known about the prevalence of skin diseases in the general population across Europe. In addition, there is a lack of solid, objective and homogeneous data at the European level on the quality-of-life impact of skin diseases, including stigmatisation, or on the perception of and access to dermatologists.

The EADV therefore commissioned an adult population-based survey – The Burden of Skin Disease in Europe – to:

Evaluate the prevalence of dermatologic or venereological conditions across Europe

Understand the reasons for consulting a dermatologist; the impact of skin conditions on patients; the public perception of skin conditions; skin disease care pathways; prescribed treatment; and confidence in dermatologists

As the leading European organisation in dermato-venereology, the EADV is taking on an important role in determining the prevalence and impact of skin disease across Europe. The fact that one in two people across Europe live with skin disease on a daily basis makes the skin the most affected organ in the body and as an organisation we are therefore committed to making skin disease a public health priority." Marie-Aleth Richard, Professor, University Hospital of La Timone, Marseille and tEADV Board Member

Following the Congress, the Academy plans to fully analyse the data and submit the initial findings to JEADV for potential publication before rolling out further results from the survey over the next several months.