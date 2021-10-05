NYU Langone Health broadens access to high-quality primary and specialty care

NYU Langone Health continues to broaden access to high-quality primary and specialty care with recent expansions in Long Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

We infuse the communities we serve with the best of NYU Langone, bringing the latest clinical advances to our patients where they live and work. We're always seeking opportunities to enhance our network, and the latest additions not only allow us to better serve our patients, but ultimately improve the health of our communities." Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone

New locations and services on Long Island

NYU Langone continues to expand its breadth and depth of services on Long Island as part of its strategic plan to create an extensive network of healthcare choices—now more important than ever with increased patient demand across the network.

Key expansions on Long Island include the following:

NYU Langone ENT Associates—Mineola has officially joined NYU Langone Health and formalizes a longstanding relationship with the practice at 134 Mineola Boulevard, formerly known as Mineola ENT. The providers specialize in general ear, nose, and throat care for adults and children.

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Hewlett, at 1200 West Broadway, is a new cardiology practice that offers on-site cardiac diagnostic exams.

Speech-language pathology specialists evaluate and treat communication, voice, and swallowing deficits from neurological impairments at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow. People who have head and neck cancer and other disorders of the upper airway also can receive treatment at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates—120 Mineola Boulevard.

Cardiology, endocrinology, and internal medicine providers from the surrounding area have been relocated to NYU Langone Medical Associates—North Babylon at 1476 Deer Park Avenue and pediatric specialists from there have moved to NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center—North Babylon at 1486A Deer Park Avenue, streamlining care for patients.

Multiple expansions at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead, NYU Langone Medical Associates—Bridgehampton, and NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group enhance access to comprehensive care in Suffolk County.

Expanded care in Queens

In nearby Queens, NYU Langone also continues to strengthen its multispecialty offerings:

The recently opened NYU Langone Medical Associates—Howard Beach, at 157-02 Cross Bay Boulevard, provides family medicine and gastroenterology care for patients ages 12 and older.

In Astoria at 23-18 31st Street, NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates is undergoing an expansion and renovation to accommodate new providers who specialize in endocrinology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, rheumatology, and urology.

Expansions, renovations, and relocations in Manhattan

NYU Langone recently completed construction projects on two of its multispecialty centers in midtown Manhattan, bringing together a wide array of clinical services, including the following:

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street—one of NYU Langone's largest outpatient locations—is open and serves 1,300 patients a day. The center is home to 175 doctors from 8 clinical areas whose practices have relocated to one central location.

A recently completed renovation at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Chelsea creates additional space for new providers who specialize in cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, internal medicine, and urology.

In addition, dermatology services are now available at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Washington Square.

New specialty care available in Brooklyn

NYU Langone continues to enhance access to specialized care in Brooklyn—New York City's largest borough.

New clinical specialties available throughout Brooklyn include the following:

Neurosurgery and vascular surgery at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion, which is undergoing an expansion and renovation.

Bariatric surgery, endocrine surgery, pulmonology, surgical oncology, and urology at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights.

Gastroenterology at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Williamsburg.

Pediatrics and optometry at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Greenpoint.

Vascular neurology at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Sunset Park.

Bariatric surgery, general surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and pulmonology at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Dyker Heights.

Bariatric surgery, general surgery, and endocrinology at NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates.

X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound at NYU Langone Radiology—Greenpoint, with gastroenterology, physical therapy, and orthopedics coming soon to this 74 Kent Street location.

Cardiology and rheumatology providers from the neighboring area have been relocated to NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—902 Quentin Road as part of a larger expansion project.

Integrated, nationally acclaimed care

NYU Langone's growing outpatient care network, with more than 360 locations and 3,300 physicians, consistently ranks among the best in the country. From the eastern-most end of Long Island to Palm Beach County, Florida, NYU Langone's vast network of inpatient and outpatient locations is connected by Epic—an electronic health record system—which connects to the NYU Langone Health app.