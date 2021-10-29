$2.1 million gift will support the development of Dean-Hertzberg Breast Cancer Database System

In an important step that could help answer research questions about breast cancer and develop more personalized solutions for patients, philanthropists Richard and Carol Dean Hertzberg have committed $2.1 million to develop and maintain the Dean-Hertzberg Breast Cancer Database System (BCDS) at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The gift will support the work of Anne Wallace, MD, director of the Comprehensive Breast Health Center at UC San Diego Health and her collaborators at Moores Cancer Center.

The interactive database will further UC San Diego Health's efforts to advance the understanding of breast disease and develop new treatments. The BCDS will combine biological, biographical and demographic data in novel ways that will allow researchers to study breast cancers with similar clinical features, as well as rare subtypes.

"I am excited about the BCDS's potential to bring research collaborators together with practicing providers to use advanced technologies, data and knowledge to find better ways to improve each patient's experience, based on their specific breast cancer," Wallace said. "I am grateful to Carol and Dick for helping us launch this project."

The Hertzbergs' generosity has enabled Wallace and colleagues to begin collaborating with the laboratory of Thomas J. Kipps, MD, PhD, deputy director of research operations for UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Wallace and Kipps will use the system as flagship for data analysis and accessibility.

Previously, the Hertzbergs contributed two gifts of $100,000 and $200,000 to help create the BCDS. Their latest gift ($1.8 million) brings the BCDS initiative fully to life, and includes the addition of a clinic data manager to support work.

"When we asked Dr. Wallace how we could help, she had a wish list of projects that could not be funded by traditional grant sources," said Carol Hertzberg. "She described this project to us and we knew it was something we wanted to support. We are excited to see the impact that this collaboration will make for research and care."

Philanthropic gifts, like the $2.1 million gift from Richard and Carol Dean Hertzberg, contribute to the Campaign for UC San Diego — a university-wide comprehensive fundraising effort concluding in 2022. Alongside UC San Diego's philanthropic partners, the university is continuing its nontraditional path toward revolutionary ideas, unexpected answers, lifesaving discoveries and planet-changing impact. To learn more about supporting the excellent research, education and care taking place at UC San Diego Health Sciences, visit campaign.ucsd.edu.

Source:

UC San Diego School of Medicine

