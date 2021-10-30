Scientists develop new approach to combat treatment-resistant melanoma

Oct 30 2021Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

Researchers from the Centenary Institute have developed a new approach to fighting melanomas that fail to respond – or are resistant – to standard treatments. The deadliest form of skin cancer, melanoma is responsible for more than 1,700 deaths each year in Australia.

Scientists develop new approach to combat treatment-resistant melanoma
Dr Abdullah Al Emran. Image Credit: Centenary Institute

In their pre-clinical study, the researchers found that use of the chemotherapy drug temozolomide, in combination with chloroquine, was able to kill medication-resistant melanoma cells.

Joint senior author of the study Dr Abdullah Al Emran, affiliated with both the Centenary Institute and Harvard Medical School, said that melanoma was often quite ‘plastic’ in nature.  

What we mean by this is that melanoma can change its biology to more resistant forms during treatment. The cancer cells adapt to treatment over time and continue to survive and grow. Our use of temozolomide and chloroquine has shown however that these resistant forms are still able to be killed,”

Dr Abdullah Al Emran

Related Stories

In the study, the researchers investigated BRAF positive melanoma cells. Accounting for about half of all melanomas, a mutation in the BRAF gene promotes cancer cell growth.

The use of temozolomide and chloroquine activated innate death (self-destruct) mechanisms within the melanoma cells targeted. These death mechanisms are normally triggered by the immune system when trying to resist viral infections or attacks from other micro-organisms.

Professor Peter Hersey, Head of the Centenary Institute’s Melanoma Oncology and Immunology Program and joint senior author of the paper, said that although treatment of melanoma over the past 10 years had improved enormously, only about 50% of patients survived beyond five years.

“We need new approaches to overcome this treatment resistance and to reduce mortality rates. Our findings have important implications for future patients failing current melanoma treatments.”

The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and utilized melanoma cells from patients as well as experimental mouse models.

Source:

Centenary Institute

Journal reference:

Ahmed, F., et al. (2021) Repurposing melanoma chemotherapy to activate inflammasomes in treatment of BRAF/MAPK inhibitor resistant melanoma. Journal of Investigative Dermatology. doi.org/10.1016/j.jid.2021.09.030.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery could help develop a new treatment strategy for patients with melanoma
Melanoma mutations result from a chemical conversion in DNA fueled by sunlight, study reports
Antibiotics may be the new weapon to fight against melanoma
A small molecule inhibitor shows promise to reduce the growth of uveal melanoma
Nanotechnology may help improve treatment for colorectal cancer and melanoma
Penn Medicine and Wistar secure $11.7 million SPORE grant for three melanoma research projects
Prostate cancer drugs could be effectively repurposed to inhibit melanoma in men
Researchers identify how estrogens can influence the growth of melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EORTC partners with Pierre Fabre to support patients with stage 2 melanoma