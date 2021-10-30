World-renowned expert to lead pediatric cardiology division at Washington University School of Medicine

Andrew C. Glatz, MD, an internationally recognized expert in pediatric interventional cardiology, has been selected to lead the Division of Pediatric Cardiology in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

He also will become the Louis Larrick Ward Professor of Pediatrics and treat patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital. His appointment will begin in March.

Glatz is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and the founding medical director of the Cardiac Center Clinical Research Core at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where he is also a pediatric interventional cardiologist. He also serves as one of three site principal investigators for CHOP's participation in the Pediatric Heart Network, a research consortium funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

We are delighted that Dr. Glatz will be taking on this role at Washington University School of Medicine. He brings a wealth of investigative, administrative, educational and clinical experience to this position. He earned his medical degree from Washington University, and it is a pleasure to welcome him and his family back to St. Louis." Gary A. Silverman, MD, PhD, the Harriet B. Spoehrer Professor, head of the Department of Pediatrics, and pediatrician-in-chief at St. Louis Children's Hospital

Glatz has expertise in treating patients with single ventricle heart disease who need complex neonatal interventions. His practice also is broadly focused on interventional cardiology, and diagnosing and treating congenital heart disease in a variety of patients, from newborns to adults. His work includes quality improvement efforts that include initiatives to reduce radiation exposure in the catheterization laboratory as well as the risk of blood clots that may occur during interventional procedures.

Glatz also is a faculty member in the Center for Pediatric Clinical Effectiveness and serves as associate chief for research in the Division of Cardiology. He is the assistant program director for the Pediatric Cardiology Research Training Program and co-chair of the scholarship oversight committees in the Division of Cardiology.

His research is funded by grants from the NHBLI, American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, Children’s Heart Foundation, CHD Coalition, and Big Hearts to Little Hearts. He is also a site principal investigator and member of the leadership team of the “Safety of ApiXaban On Pediatric Heart disease On the preventioN of Embolism” (SAXOPHONE) study, an international, multicenter randomized trial comparing apixaban to the standard of care for children with congenital heart disease requiring long-term anticoagulation therapy to prevent blood clots. He is also a co-chair for the “COmparison of Methods of Pulmonary blood flow Augmentation in neonates: Shunt versus Stent" (COMPASS) trial, a multicenter randomized trial supported by the NIH/NHLBI’s Pediatric Heart Network, comparing ductal stenting to surgical shunting for newborns with a condition known as ductal-dependent pulmonary blood flow. In addition, he is a founding member and scientific chair for the Congenital Cardiac Research Collaborative.

Glatz earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Princeton University in 1996 and his medical degree at Washington University School of Medicine in 2002. He completed his internship and residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and then continued his training with fellowships in pediatric cardiology and interventional pediatric cardiology, also at CHOP. Later, he earned a master’s degree in clinical epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

Glatz will take over for David T. Balzer, MD, and Janet Scheel, MD, professors of pediatrics who led the division as interim co-directors.