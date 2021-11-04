INTEGRA Biosciences builds campus for 400 employees in Zizers

International laboratory technology company INTEGRA Biosciences is expanding its head offices in Zizers, Switzerland, with the aim of creating 250 new jobs by 2028. At a cost of over 100 million Swiss francs, the new 30,000 m2 ‘INTEGRA Campus’ will be a site for creation and innovation, with space for 400 employees.

Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences

The company’s plans include new production facilities with state-of-the-art injection molding systems, using a high degree of automation to ensure efficiency and excellence. This will allow the manufacture of INTEGRA’s patented GripTip pipette tips and other consumables – which are currently produced exclusively at the company’s US site in Hudson, New Hampshire – in Europe for the first time.

The INTEGRA Campus will also feature a ‘creative village’ to nurture innovation, with open-plan working areas and an in-house laboratory, as well as housing the company’s engineering, marketing, IT and administrative functions. The new facilities will also contribute to INTEGRA’s sustainability program, aiming to significantly reduce the company’s carbon footprint with roof-mounted photovoltaic systems, heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations.

This expansion is designed to meet ever-growing global demand for INTEGRA’s robots, laboratory products and pipettes, which has led to average annual sales growth of 23 % over the last 10 years, and an unprecedented 73 % rise in 2020. INTEGRA CEO Urs Hartmann commented: “We are seeing stronger and faster growth than ever before, so we want to further increase capacity in all areas of the business. The construction of the INTEGRA Campus will enable us to develop the Zizers site for the long term, as well as move to round-the-clock consumables production to ensure we continue to meet our customers’ needs.”