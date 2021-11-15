Prescription omega-3 pill did not reduce hospitalization or death from COVID-19

A high dose of a purified omega-3 fatty acid, available by prescription only, was well tolerated; however, it did not substantially reduce incidents of hospitalizations and/or deaths among people with COVID-19, according to a late-breaking clinical trial presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting is fully virtual, Saturday, November 13-Monday, November 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.

Researchers sought to determine whether a high dose of pure eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) ethyl ester, called icosapent ethyl (IPE), would reduce the rate of hospitalizations and/or death among people with COVID-19.

Related Stories

The Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 With EPA in Subjects at Risk - Intervention Trial (PREPARE-IT 2) included approximately 2,000 men and women, ages 40 and older, who tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced symptoms of the infection (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or muscle aches) for 7 days or less prior to study enrollment but did not clearly require hospitalization. Participants were randomized to receive either IPE or placebo pills. Those in the treatment arm received 8 grams of IPE as 4 capsules every 12 hours with food for 3 days, followed by 4 grams of IPE as 2 capsules every 12 hours with food for days 4-28. Neither the patients nor their health care professional knew if they received IPE or the placebo.

A subgroup of patients was asked to self-report the severity of their symptoms using a validated symptom diary, the FLU-PRO assessment, at the start of the study and at 28 days.

The researchers found that IPE treatment was safe and well tolerated, though there was a slightly higher rate of participants who stopped taking the pills in the IPE group. There was a positive, though not statistically significant, trend for a benefit with the treatment.

Prescription IPE has been approved by the FDA as an adjunctive therapy to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in some patients. PREPARE-IT 2 used twice the FDA-approved dose of IPE as a "loading dose" the first three days of treatment to examine the safety and tolerability of the higher dose of IPE. A loading dose is a higher amount of medicine given initially, before switching to a lower maintenance dose for the duration of treatment.

Based on observable outcomes, loading doses of IPE were safe and well tolerated. It's unclear if a larger trial might support or refute the positive trends noted here with high-dose IPE treatment."

Rafael Díaz, M.D., study author, director of Estudios Clínicos Latinoamérica in Rosario, Argentina

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Penicillin can prevent progression of latent rheumatic heart disease in children
Scientists document the spread of atrial fibrillation risk gene across continents and over centuries
Early or late bedtimes may cause adverse consequences for cardiovascular health
Substance use, high alcohol consumption may increase the risk of new-onset atrial fibrillation
Experts gain insights into pathomechanisms of dilated cardiomyopathy
Bariatric surgery lowers risk of liver disease, heart complications in patients with fatty liver disease
Single mathematical equation can be used to predict a life-threatening heart rhythm
Study highlights the importance of reducing air pollution to prevent heart attacks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research: Less than 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with heart failure get cardiac rehabilitation