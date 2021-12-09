Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life

INTEGRA Biosciences – a leading supplier of liquid handling tools – has released comprehensive guidance on how to best care for pipettes to ensure they deliver continuous and prolonged accuracy. The company offers a clear care plan for manual and electronic pipettes to enable reliable research results year after year.

Pipetting is an integral part of many routine lab processes, and precise and dependable results rely on both operator technique and equipment operating at full capacity. With ever-growing workloads and time pressures, pipette upkeep can often be overlooked, leading to excessive wear and tear and, over time, costly repairs.

Careful day-to-day handling is a good starting point to ensure ongoing performance, and a pipette stand should always be used when a pipette is not in use to protect interior components, preventing liquid from entering the pipette body and stopping the pipette from being knocked off the bench. Before storing the pipette, it is essential that any tips are removed – so liquid residues don’t evaporate into the body – and, ideally, set it to the maximum volume to ease the tension on the spring. Regular cleaning is recommended, which includes wiping the external surface with a lint-free cloth lightly soaked with 70 % ethanol – depending on its chemical compatibility – and interior cleaning.

Most manufacturers recommend that multichannel pipettes are disassembled and cleaned by trained personnel but, for single channel pipettes, INTEGRA provides a step-by-step guide on how to do this effectively in house. Decontamination is also imperative should pipettes get contaminated through over-aspiration, if placed on a bench with liquid inside the tip or if unfiltered tips are used with RNA/DNA solutions. Even when these procedures are strictly adhered to, INTEGRA recommends that pipettes are calibrated every six to 12 months – depending on lab throughput – by either the manufacturer, or a specialized calibration company. Calibration ensures pipettes deliver ongoing precision, and timely detection of potential problems, allowing issues to be fixed before more costly repairs or replacement becomes inevitable. By following these simple guidelines, INTEGRA guarantees enduring performance from pipettes, so they provide reliable results for years to come.

Related Stories

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

Source:

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2021, December 09). Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 09, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211209/Tips-to-guarantee-your-pipette-has-a-long-and-happy-life.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life". News-Medical. 09 December 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211209/Tips-to-guarantee-your-pipette-has-a-long-and-happy-life.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211209/Tips-to-guarantee-your-pipette-has-a-long-and-happy-life.aspx. (accessed December 09, 2021).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2021. Tips to guarantee your pipette has a long and happy life. News-Medical, viewed 09 December 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211209/Tips-to-guarantee-your-pipette-has-a-long-and-happy-life.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Automate your sample pooling with INTEGRA’s efficient pipetting solutions
INTEGRA’s VOYAGER helps HIV researchers get more results in significantly less time
Reducing cell culture contamination with INTEGRA’s versatile pipettes
A better qPCR pipetting experience with VIAFLO electronic pipettes
INTEGRA’s VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes streamline the production of venom-based screening assays
High throughput screening for COVID-19 with the VOYAGER pipette
Careful pipetting reduces the stress on cells in culture
Advancing studies in evolution and ecology with INTEGRA pipettes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Allen Lee from American Portwell Technology, about their work for the company and how they have become a leading provider of medical equipment and medical imaging equipment in particular.

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like... ×
INTEGRA introduces its portable 96 channel pipette at the most affordable price