INTEGRA offers answers to your cell culture throughput needs

INTEGRA Biosciences provides an extensive range of multichannel and electronic pipettes – as well as robotic-assisted platforms – to help increase the throughput of your cell culture workflows. Switching to electronic pipettes or automated systems has been proven to offer significant advantages over manual processes, providing reproducible results with fewer handling errors, while eliminating the painstaking work of repetitive liquid handling.

INTEGRA has a variety of solutions to meet your liquid handling needs, whether you’re looking to upscale to a multichannel pipette or increase your throughput with automation. The company’s range of sophisticated 4 to 384 handheld multichannel pipettes allows you to simultaneously pipette entire rows, columns or even plates at the same time for greater throughput.

With INTEGRA electronic pipettes, you can program and store pipetting protocols and mixing routines for use across various workflows. To save researchers even more time, samples and reagents can be easily transferred from one labware format to another using INTEGRA’s VOYAGER electronic adjustable tip spacing pipette, for faster pipetting and higher throughput with fewer transcription errors.

For the most efficient workflow, these electronic pipettes can be used in conjunction with the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot. This set-up combines the flexibility of handheld pipettes with the throughput of automation, offering a compact walk-away solution for error-free liquid handling. This approach can help you to upscale your throughput at an affordable price, without losing the flexibility of handheld pipetting.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.