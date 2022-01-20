Study finds no proof of recently infected mothers transmitting SARS-CoV-2 through breastmilk

There is no evidence of recently infected mothers transmitting infectious SARS-CoV-2 through breastmilk to their baby, reports a study published in the journal Pediatric Research. The authors found that, whilst a low proportion of breastmilk contained COVID-19 genetic material, this did not translate into the presence of infectious replicating viral particles or lead to evidence of clinical infection with SARS-CoV-2 in breastfeeding infants.

Authors from the University of California (California, USA) analysed breastmilk samples from 110 lactating women who donated to the Mommy's Milk Human Milk Biorepository at the University of California, San Diego between March and September 2020. Of the 110 women included, 65 had a positive COVID-19 test, while 9 had symptoms but tested negative, and 36 were symptomatic but were not tested.

Related Stories

Paul Krogstad and colleagues found SARS-CoV-2 genetic material (RNA) in the breastmilk of 7 women (6%) with either confirmed infection or who reported being symptomatic. A second breastmilk sample taken from these 7 women between one and 97 days later did not contain any SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The authors did not find any infectious SARS-CoV-2 genetic material known as SgRNA, which is an indicator of virus replication, in the 7 breastmilk samples and when culturing other samples. There was no clinical evidence of infection in the infants who were breastfed by the 7 mothers with SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their milk.

The authors caution that the sample size is low in this study and may not capture all the potential factors that predict the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in breastmilk. However, it is the largest study at this time to analyse breastmilk and provides evidence that breastfeeding from women proven or suspected to have had SARS-CoV-2 infection does not lead to COVID-19 infection in their infants.

Breastmilk is an invaluable source of nutrition to infants. In our study, we found no evidence that breastmilk from mothers infected with COVID-19 contained infectious genetic material and no clinical evidence was found to suggest the infants got infected, which suggests breastfeeding is not likely to be a hazard."

Paul Krogstad, Study Lead Author

The authors conclude that their study adds to the evidence that women who are infected with COVID-19 and are breastfeeding their child have no risk of transmitting the virus through their breastmilk.

Source:

Springer

Journal reference:

Krogstad, P., et al. (2022) No infectious SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk from a cohort of 110 lactating women. Pediatric Research. doi.org/10.1038/s41390-021-01902-y.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Impact of COVID-19 on male and female reproductive health
Study predicts incidence rates of adverse outcomes of COVID-19 vaccination
Comparison of antibody responses and vaccine effectiveness in healthcare workers post-primary COVID-19 vaccination
Immune responses in Omicron breakthrough COVID-19
Study shows inequalities in addressing post-acute neurological manifestations of COVID-19
Seroepidemiologic surveys for assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan
Machine learning model for prediction of COVID-19 patient mortality risk
Study suggests vaccinated Omicron cases are unlikely to shed infectious virus 10 days after diagnosis or symptom onset

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds evidence to strongly implicate OAS1 as an effector gene influencing COVID-19 severity