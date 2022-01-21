Hospitalization risk high for IBD patients with incomplete COVID-19 vaccinations

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) are bringing together the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) care community for the fifth annual Crohn's & Colitis Congress®, taking place virtually Jan. 20 through 22, 2022. During the premier IBD meeting, we'll review the latest advancements in IBD patient care to improve the lives of the millions of Americans living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Below is a summary of two top studies being presented at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress. To speak with the study authors or review all 27 abstracts being presented, email [email protected]

IBD patients with incomplete COVID-19 vaccinations are at greater risk of hospitalization

Study title: COVID-19 infections in vaccinated patients with inflammatory bowel disease: Outcomes and risk factors for severe disease

Presented by Emily Spiera, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Significance: There has been very little data on the impact of the coronavirus disease for vaccinated patients with inflammatory bowel disease. In this study, researchers analyzed data from the Surveillance Epidemiology of Coronavirus Under Research Exclusion in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (SECURE-IBD) database to describe outcomes and identify risk factors for severe disease from COVID-19 infection in this population. They found that in patients with IBD, incomplete vaccination, non-mRNA vaccines, and combination therapy are associated with increased risk of adverse events during breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Higher risk for autoimmune disease, IBD, and growth failure in children of women with IBD

Study title: Long term adverse health outcomes in offspring from mothers with inflammatory bowel disease: A nationwide population-based study in Korea

Presented by Hyeong Sik Ahn, Korea University, Department of Preventive Medicine, Medical School

Significance: This is the largest study to assess the long-term influence of maternal IBD on disease, growth and development of their offspring. Using a database of 3 million women who gave birth during the study period, the researchers identified that children born to mothers with IBD were at higher risk of developing autoimmune disease and IBD. These children were also at higher risk for growth failure up to age 6 (defined as less than 3 percentiles in weight and height). There was no increased risk for other disease tracked, including neurodevelopmental disorders, metabolic diseases, autism spectrum disorder, bronchial asthma, or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Four additional abstracts you may be interested in covering: