Aceto consolidates acquisition of six manufacturers, strengthening its unique hybrid model that provides major supply chain benefits to customers

Aceto, a leading global provider of specialty materials for life sciences and advanced technology end markets, today reported it has consolidated and integrated its six manufacturing-related acquisitions to achieve a hybrid manufacturing/distribution model providing key benefits to its customers in high-growth end markets including pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, nutraceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics and specialty chemicals. These developments are especially timely as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to show the fragility of global supply chains, requiring companies to rethink their current strategies and focus on achieving supply chain resilience and security.

Over seven decades, Aceto built a leading position as a value-added global ingredients supplier sourcing thousands of specialty ingredients to customers demanding quality and reliability. In the past few years, we have moved aggressively to complement and expand these capabilities by adding high quality manufacturing operations across key strategic global markets. Our core competencies and operations now span three continents, as well as the entire R&D and product development/manufacturing spectrum.” Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer, Aceto

Aceto’s operations in 10 countries handle more than 3,000 products, including reagents and process aids, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients. Its capabilities encompass R&D, production, quality assurance, supply chain management, global sourcing, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) grade manufacturing, and regulatory and quality compliance. The company’s expert procurement teams, which are strategically located in centers of excellence in key regions across Asia, Europe and North America, represent a major resource for Aceto’s customers. They are now strengthened by having access to Aceto’s own captive GMP manufacturing resources in addition to rigorously selected external suppliers.

Our hybrid model and broad competencies provide agility and choice to our customers. This allows them to more rapidly develop and commercialize innovative products while assuring a diversified, flexible and dependable supply chain, whose critical importance has been so dramatically highlighted by the ongoing pandemic. In this regard, we are especially proud of our industry-leading on-time in-full rate. We intend to continue to invest in advanced systems and additional targeted acquisitions to further integrate and augment our operations and provide ever greater capabilities and value to our diverse and growing customer base.” Mr. Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer, Aceto

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aceto had recognized the growing demand in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors for high-quality critical GMP excipients and raw materials, and as part of its growth strategy it expanded its manufacturing footprint by acquiring six companies in less than 18 months, increasing its global R&D and GMP manufacturing capabilities. The acquired companies include: